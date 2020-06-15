How Remote education has kept students learning during coronavirus pandemic?

with the entire world in the lockdown phase, there’s no doubt that the COVID-19 pandemic has affected our lifestyles overnight. Majority of the countries are still under lockdown to combat the virus, people are bound to their homes in an attempt to stay safe and stay healthy. This has affected many industries, professionals, students, workers thus bearing the effect of the pandemic with no idea of when normal lives will be restored, so how will remote education keep students learning during coronavirus pandemic?

Education for children has changed drastically with the rise in e-learning, whereas teaching is done through digital platforms and remotely.

Over 1.2 billion children are out of their classrooms as COVID-19 has resulted in school shutdowns from all over the world.



There are currently around 1.2 billion children in around 186 countries affected by lockdowns due to the pandemic. While many countries are at different stages of dealing with the pandemic, we will be seeing the rise of Remote education which will be helping children during this pandemic in form of E-learning videos, video transcription, educational apps, that also brings to animation companies with their video style services such as, 2d animation Storyboard, 2D Animation video, E-learning, Storytellingvideos and much more. We will be seeing more resources available online these days.



Dozens of countries are showing their efforts in utilizing educational technologies of all sorts to provide remote learning opportunities while the world bank is playing an active role in support with the ministry of education with various countries.



Various Apps / Portals that are taking Effect in India

On March 21, 2020, the union HRD minister in a press conference shared various free digital E-learning platforms for children’s education that students can capitalize on their learning during COVID-19 closures.

Under the direction of the national board of education (CBSE) and NCERT, The Diksha portal is made which contains e-learning content for students, teachers according to the curriculum, which includes worksheets, video lessons, assessments, and textbooks. Content digitalization is created for over more than 250 teachers who teach in multiple languages. The app is available to use offline.

E-pathshala is an e-learning app by NCERT that aims at parents, students, and teachers. It is for students who are from class 1 to 12 and available in multiple languages, this app has audio, video, and books.

Another portal that provides teachers and students resources in multiple languages is the National Repository of Open Educational Resources ( NROER). It includes interactive modules, books, videos, and videos including STEM-based games. Content is mapped for classes 1-12.

Swayam has around 1900 finished courses, including exams, weekly assignments, teaching videos, and credit transfers aimed both at schools ( 9-12) and higher education ( undergraduate and postgraduate). Subjects included are social sciences, humanities, engineering, law, and management courses.

Have you heard of this group that has 32 direct to home channels!?

they are swayam prabha and they are devoted to telecasting educational programs around the clock and which is accessible to the whole of the country. They teach courses for school ( class 9-12) higher education ( postgraduate and undergraduate) as well as for students who prefer homeschooling and teacher training. Their subjects include science, commerce, arts, social sciences, humanities, engineering, medicine, law, technology, and agriculture. The schedule for their television broadcasts is available on their website.

Due to the adoption of online learning because of shifts from classrooms many countries are left in wonders, whether online learning will persist post-COVID-19 crisis and how it might affect worldwide.



There are data which states that even before COVID-19 there was already a steady growth in education technology with investments reaching around US$ 18.66 billion in 2019 and it was projected to reach around $350 Billion by 2025. It can be through various ways virtual tutoring, online software, video conferencing, or language apps and there has already been a surge since COVID-19.



Impact of COVID-19 on education sector

in response to lockdown being imposed on various countries, the demand for online learning rose significantly thus many learning platforms try offering free services, one such platform is BYJU’S. According to the company’s chief operating officer BYJU’S has seen a 200% increase in the number of students using their product after they announced free live classes on its think and learn the app. BYJU’S is an online tutoring firm based in Bangalore.



In China, since mid February the Chinese govt instructed over a quarter of a billion students to resume their studies from home through Tencent classrooms. Where approximately 81% of students from (class 1- 12) started attending classes via the online school.



meanwhile, several other companies are showing their support in providing a one-stop platform for both teachers and students. One such company is lark, they began offering students and teachers smart calendars, unlimited video callings, auto-translation, co-op work features, and many more features.



Ding Talk, Alibaba’s distance learning solution supports large on large scale. It tapped the Alibaba cloud to deploy more than 100,000 new cloud servers within 2 hours setting the fastest record for capacity expansion.













How E-learning platforms have helped students and teachers?



Pause-play

since different students have their own pace to learn, this helps students in learning while having the comfort of time for understanding. A study made by IBM reports that students learn 5x more through online classes than what they learned in normal traditional classrooms. Online learning allows them to take the time they need to cover up their topics.



Better interaction with teachers

since due to the abundance of time and space, this has helped students to interact with their teachers in a better way. Students can message or use any other digital means when they are uncomfortable interacting in front of others. The retention rates from online learning increase from 25 – 60% while in a traditional classroom it does from 8 – 10% according to the Research Institute of America.





Individual learning experience

In a classroom filled with 30-40 students, teachers won’t have the freedom to look after each and everyone and attend according to the student’s specific needs. Online platforms remove those barriers and provide an individual learning experience to students. Online platforms are equipped with the necessary tools that enable students to connect with their teachers and have a better learning experience.



liberty for teachers

traditional classrooms didn’t have enough time for teachers to make every student understand, with limited time-bound lectures it was difficult for teachers to put up their best effort. The online platform gives teachers absolute access to design courses based on their preferences for efficient teaching experience.





Future of Learning



Many universities have been successful in shifting education online through education video/education videos for kids/modules. For example, Zhejiang university managed to put more than 5000 courses online just 2 weeks into transition by using “DingTalk ZJU”. On the coursera platform, the imperial college London offered a course on the science of coronavirus which got itself as the most enrolled class in 2020.



while these rapid moves toward online learning might result in a poor learning experience others believe in a new future model. Many are already reaping its benefits, a professor at the University of Jordan who uses lark to teach their students he says “it has changed the way of traditional teaching. It has enabled him to reach out to his students more efficiently and effectively through their chat groups, document sharing, voting, and video meetings, especially during this pandemic. His students also find it easier to communicate on lark and that he will stick to lark even after COVID-19, he believes traditional learning and online learning can go hand in hand”.



Pitfalls of learning online

Internet access and computer systems can pose a threat to online learning, only 34% in Indonesia have access to a computer according to OECD data. Even in developed countries like the USA nearly 25% who are from disadvantaged backgrounds have no access to computer systems.

Students might find ways not to attend classes.

Accessing online learning websites with a bad network connection might not be possible at times.

Students skipping Homeworks.

Tech problems like mixing up accounts of various services.

Conclusion

As COVID-19 has led many countries into lockdowns, this has led the education industry into a grave situation. Different platforms like distance learning have been supporting students during these times. So we can conclude that these widespread has led to the adoption of various online learning thus improving the content for both teachers and students.







