Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How relationships really work

Relationships are simply thoughts about another person. We think a relationship is something between two people and you feel their emotions about you. But we actually cannot ‘feel’ other people’s emotions we can only feel our own. We as humans only have access to our own thoughts about people that creates our own emotions. Other […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Relationships are simply thoughts about another person. We think a relationship is something between two people and you feel their emotions about you. But we actually cannot ‘feel’ other people’s emotions we can only feel our own.

We as humans only have access to our own thoughts about people that creates our own emotions.

Other people’s thoughts and emotions DO NOT create our emotions. This is very interesting and great news.

As business building moms we will have lots of important relationships – each of these relationship types impact how we feel about ourselves, how we show up as a mom and partner and greatly affect our potential in this world.

Here are some great convo starters – sit with yourself, get a deeper understanding of the most important relationships in your life.

Relationship with your clients / business:

  1. Your thoughts about your business
  2. Thoughts about your clients, boundaries
  3. How you prepare yourself to show up for work
  4. How you keep yourself accountable
  5. How you hold a future and goal for yourself
  6. How you inspire, serve and comfort clients, employees and vendors

Relationship with yourself (most important and least thought about!)

  1. Your thoughts about myself – sentences about you (I can’t earn money, I’m too fat, I can’t exercise…)
  2. Your thoughts about your actions – judging and criticizing your own actions or inaction’s
  3. Thoughts about your past – this reveals how you feel about your life. What does your future look like? It all starts in your mind with your thoughts.
  4. Thinking and defining yourself from the future – vital shift to success. Are you in love with the people in your life? Business? Client? Activities?

Relationship with people you don’t see (not in your life now or passed away)

I love this one because I used to this when the person is gone or deleted from my life I’m free, healed! BUT that is so not the case, as we all know. You can have a relationship in your mind with someone you haven’t seen for 20 years, that you broke up with 5 years ago and that died when you were 15 years old. This is also great news because you get to narrate and own the story YOU want.

Why is this so important?

Your relationships and connection to yourself, business and others is the barometer to the quality of your life. Carve out time to dig deeper into this and live in the future vision of how you want to think so you DO have the relationships that you desire.

    Stephanie Heller - Life Coach

    Stephanie Heller, Business and Life Coach at The Profit Lounge

    Stephanie Heller has a way of zeroing on your bullsh*t, showing you how you're creating it and then pulling a plan together to change. She does this daily for business owners to stop overthinking and make simple decisions so they can add revenue, experience possibility and feel better quickly.

    An early mid-life crisis / career change at 30 years old led her to move across the country from New York City to Scottsdale and enroll in Le Cordon Bleu culinary program. She started Ripe Personal Chef Services an in-home personal chef service cooking daily & weekly meals and boutique dinner parties for discerning guests. Growing the company to mid-six figures, 8 chefs and cooking for entire baseball teams was an epic experience and huge life learning.

    With a BA in Psychology from Boston University she's always been obsessed with understanding why people do what they do and what is stopping them from getting what they want. She's an advocate and power partner to her clients and teaches brain and thought management tools that have 100% ROI so they can accomplish anything.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    “When you start learning to love yourself you will not be able to settle for mediocre relationships.” with Manasi and Poorak Mody, and Sasza Lohery

    by Sasza Lohrey
    //

    Morgan Sheets: To learn to love yourself, Practice “positive dissociation”

    by Sasza Lohrey
    Community//

    Presence is the Portal to Everything You Ever Wanted

    by Ruth Kao Barr

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.