How Reading Boosts Your Emotional Intelligence & Brain Function

These days all of us read a few taps, and the Facebook or Twitter feeds and monthly bills have sometimes been reflected in our post. You have a stack of books like me that sound very good and you never seem to get the dent in. If you are like me, you have them.

I enjoy reading. I miss reading. Usually it was one of my favorite pastimes. These days, I have read some brain books – but that’s different. I miss jumping into a nice book I cannot to do nothing more until I hit the last word. I don’t want to do anything else.

Regardless of if you read manuals, the new best salesmen or steamy backgrounds, every page you turn gives your brain a workout. Science has proven, in many ways that reading helps the brain.

Learning how to read your brain rewires

Learning to read affects the structure and function of the brain physically.

One research analyzed 31 young adults, 22 people who were able to read as adults and 10 people who were analphabetisms. In order to assess and evaluate the brain activity of the volunteers, scientists have used functional magnetic resonance scans to respond to oral, write and visual activities.

The visual cortex, the sensory processing center of the brain, was more evolved in readers. This suggests that visual data may be interpreted more easily by readers. As well as being able to imagine the future better for decision-making and planning, this brain trait may translate into increased imagination and creative abilities. The parietal lobes of the readers were also reinforced. The parietal lobe converts letters into words and ideas into words. Writing and reading comprehension are important.

Reading allows the minds of people to more accurately interpret knowledge both mentally and orally. In other academic fields, minds that cannot read can also fail to process verbal knowledge, which could be why a slow reader can wait. Reading strengthens every component of the communication skills of an individual.

Another research showed that connectivity between regions of the brain was enhanced by reading. One hundred hours of rigorous reading training boosted the amount of damaged white matter to normal levels in the brains of infants.

Here are some of the benefits of reading:

Mental stimulus

Studies suggest that remaining psychologically stimulated will slow down the development of Alzheimer’s and dementia and decrease the risks. You have a brain that says “use it or lose it”. Rarely accessible data and rarely used habits cause a reduction in certain neuronal networks before ties may be entirely lost in a mechanism called “synaptic pruning.” As a matter of fact, by not questioning it, you may unknowingly lead to the deterioration of your brain. Activities such as reading, jigsaw puzzles and chess offer a challenge for the brain and keep it constantly engaged.

Reduction of stress

Have you ever found how depression melts when you lose yourself in a good reading? If you’re looking for a way to de-stress, take a book and make your mind forget about your troubles for a bit.

Increased listening skills

For others, reading books is a way out of the real world and the people in it. Interestingly enough, literature suggests that reading will potentially develop social skills to help you communicate with these people. One research showed that individuals who read fiction could be better at producing what is known as “theory of mind.” The theory of mind is the capacity to perceive other people’s emotional states, values, expectations, and varying feelings. This is the expertise that is important for complicated social relations.

Expansion of Vocabulary

It comes as no surprise, so I’m going to say it: the more you read, the more vocabulary you’re subjected to. Study offers good evidence for the relationship between word-reading skills and vocabulary. Scientific supports the significance of reading language learning in children and teenagers. In adults, a wider vocabulary leads to higher wages. I read too that the average Person reads a book every year.

Improvement of recollection

When you listen, the brain does a lot more than just decode words on a screen. Reading is more neurobiological demanding than visual recognition or voice processing. This is a neuronal workout. When you read, various aspects of your brain—such as vision, vocabulary, and associative learning—work together.

Improved connectivity and function of the brain

One research showed that being embroiled in a book increases the brain’s resting-state connectivity and over-all work. Especially, reading literature enhances the reader’s capacity to position himself in the shoes of another person and flex his imagination in a manner comparable to the simulation of muscle memory in athletics.