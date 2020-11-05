Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Questioning and Challenging Current Business Practices Helps In Achieving DEI

There is no question about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and its role in building a welcoming and secure work environment for all. Having an active commitment to DEI is appealing to prospective employees and clients alike, and proactively pursuing DEI initiatives helps to show an intentional focus on making a change.  […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There is no question about the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and its role in building a welcoming and secure work environment for all. Having an active commitment to DEI is appealing to prospective employees and clients alike, and proactively pursuing DEI initiatives helps to show an intentional focus on making a change. 

Accomplishing this means we must dig deeper and evaluate the effectiveness of current DEI programs and policies. Importantly, we must be open to questioning why there may be barriers to achieving certain goals and how we can be part of the solution. 

Evaluate why DEI challenges are present

In working with and coaching executive teams, I have noticed a trend when it comes to DEI – many leaders support diversity and want to promote inclusion and equity throughout their organization; however, few are willing to take the actions needed to drive real change. 

When discussing DEI, I often hear “We want to hire and promote diverse candidates, but there are no qualified individuals.” When I hear statements like this, I can tell the conversation has reached a roadblock, and to many, this justifies that they should move on from problems that do not have easy solutions. However, achieving DEI requires us to shift our perspective and dig deeper to identify the root of the problem, instead of taking issues at face value. We must question why we are facing certain challenges to uncover insights we may not have previously considered. 

For example, when it comes to recruitment, we can begin by asking: “WHY is my organization unable to find qualified candidates from diverse backgrounds?” We must also strive to achieve DEI at all levels, so when it comes to advancement, we should ask “WHY are the diverse employees in our organization seemingly unqualified for promotions?” 

Ask how we can achieve real change

After asking “why”, we need to ask “how.” HOW can DEI challenges be addressed so we do not have to face the same barriers in the future? HOW can we take ownership and implement effective solutions?   

These solutions should be approached with a long-term plan – not reactive short-sighted initiatives. We need to take ownership and encourage new ways of thinking to introduce solutions that have not been used in the past. 

Asking “how” requires creative problem solving and building more intentional and focused DEI plans. For example, companies might partner with universities to promote diversity in recruiting, launch an internal talent pipeline to support diverse advancement opportunities, or create an Employee Led Resource Group to lead DEI efforts within the organization.

Once you have thought about “why” and “how,” it is important to implement metrics for tracking diversity across the company and to assess whether DEI efforts have been successful. To make meaningful strides in DEI, organizations must question current practices, commit to being part of the solution and invest in, and continually track a long-term strategy that involves real transformation from recruitment to leadership. 

_____

 Dima Ghawi is the founder of a global talent development company with a primary mission for advancing individuals in leadership. Through keynote speeches, training programs and executive coaching, Dima has empowered thousands of professionals across the globe to expand their leadership potential. Reach her at DimaGhawi.com and BreakingVases.com.

    Dima Ghawi, International Leadership Speaker & Executive Coach

    Dima Ghawi is Middle Eastern in her genes and a global citizen in spirit. With two decades of experience leading cross-cultural teams, managing client relationships, and developing talent for companies like IBM, Merrill Lynch, and Intuit, Dima combines corporate expertise with her inspiring personal story to captivate and motivate audiences. Through keynote speeches, interactive workshops, dynamic training programs, personalized coaching, and an online community, Dima shares her leadership journey with one goal in mind: to ignite others to reimagine their potential and take daring actions. Dima speaks to the leaders, the visionaries, and the rebels who are ready to shatter their limitations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo credit: theCUBE
    Community//

    Media Has the Power to Perpetuate Racism, or Take Us Beyond It

    by Adryenn Ashley
    Community//

    Three Keys to Formulating Your DEI Strategy

    by Dima Ghawi
    Community//

    “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step”, Christopher Marquis and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.