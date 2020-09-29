Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Pursuing Wonder Can Expand Time in Your Schedule

Returning to my desk after eating lunch, I checked the time. About 15 minutes remained on my break. While I could have just jumped back into work tasks, I chose not to, knowing that I’d be more productive if I took a wonder break first. I clicked on a sound bath video online, closed my […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
time and wonder

Returning to my desk after eating lunch, I checked the time. About 15 minutes remained on my break. While I could have just jumped back into work tasks, I chose not to, knowing that I’d be more productive if I took a wonder break first. I clicked on a sound bath video online, closed my eyes, and savored the music of crystal bowls. As their relaxing tones washed over me, stress flowed out of my mind. Then time seemed to stand still. Fully immersed in the present moment, I felt transcendent peace. It was as if the musical harmony sang to my soul, filling me with awe.

Afterward, I worked through the afternoon with plenty of energy. I was so rejuvenated by my encounter with wonder that I even volunteered to help with an extra project. My sense of time had expanded, so I’d gained the confidence to be generous with it.

Research shows that experiencing awe can increase people’s sense of the time available to them. As awestruck people perceive time differently, time seems to slow down for them, which decreases their stress and increases their well-being. That expanded sense of time inspires people to be more willing to give of their time. While encountering wonder on my break from work, I experienced those same results.

Arianna Huffington writes in her article “This Moment is Our Opportunity to Change Our Relationship with Time” that the current coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity to “remake our relationship with time — so that we are in control of our time, not the other way around.” She points out the value of using the extra time in our schedules now to notice and enjoy wonder. Living in a hurry can rob of us of “our ability to experience wonder, our sense of delight in the mysteries of the universe, as well as the everyday occurrences and small miracles that fill our lives.”

We don’t need to settle for occasional glimpses of awe that happen to break through our shells of stress. We don’t have to let the demands of our daily tasks limit our experiences of wonder. We can encounter anytime and anywhere – despite the stress we’re facing – if we make time to look for it. In order to prioritize awe in our schedules, we must be willing to overcome excuses for pursuing it. Pursuing wonder is not a luxury reserved for special occasions. Wonder is essential to our well-being on a regular basis. No matter how busy we are, we can – and should – make time to pursue wonder.

Ultimately, it won’t matter if we’ve cleared our email inboxes or caught up on our laundry. Scheduling time for wonder, however, can make a lasting positive influence on our souls. Making time for awe is vital every day, since it helps us see the greater meaning behind our activities.

We won’t notice the awe-inspiring experiences waiting for us if we remain constantly distracted by busyness. So, let’s slow down time and relieve stress by pursuing wonder every day!

Whitney Hopler

Whitney Hopler is author of the Wake Up to Wonder book and the Wake Up to Wonder blog, which help people thrive through experiencing awe. She leads the communications work at George Mason University’s Center for the Advancement of Well-Being. Whitney has served as a writer, editor, and website developer for leading media organizations, including Crosswalk.com, The Salvation Army USA’s national publications, and Dotdash.com (where she produced a popular channel on angels and miracles). Connect with Whitney on Twitter and Facebook.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wonder walks are times of intentionally searching for awe while walking.
Community//

5 Ways to Experience Awe on a Wonder Walk

by Whitney Hopler
Well-Being//

What Is The Most Desired Human Emotion?

by JonLevyTLB
Wisdom//

Have A Wonderful Day: The Value of Awe

by Laura Shamas, PhD

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.