Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Prioritizing Wellbeing Has Helped Me Accomplish My Goals In Record Time

Being an Autism Mom and a work from home Solopreneur in Pandemic was the biggest turn around of my life. Read to know How YOU can turn this pandemic to your own benefit and wellbeing. If you are a special needs parent chances are really high that you are finding these extra hard than regular […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Being an Autism Mom and a work from home Solopreneur in Pandemic was the biggest turn around of my life. Read to know How YOU can turn this pandemic to your own benefit and wellbeing.

If you are a special needs parent chances are really high that you are finding these extra hard than regular Jones. No childcare/ daycare or school, stuck at home and in some countries (like Canada, where I am from) you might have essential bans from even getting out of home with kids! So how on earth did I not only recovered from my suicidal depression, extreme anger, frustration of losing my university research and lecturing job, no daycare but also building a new career and business from ground zero??

Here are 5 ABSOLUTE Rockstar clues:

I made my wellbeing and health THE PRIORITY:

I literally made the decision one crisp April day in 2020 to put my oxygen mask first in a non- selfishy way. I asserted the importance of me needing 15-20 mins for Yoga and some more quiet time while my husband watched the kids. I started healing my own postpartum body by tuning into which food were causing me to fog up, feel lethargic or heavy and which were doing the opposite. Eliminating foods I wasn’t digesting properly helped me big time.

Once you have more energy you can fight, right?

I put my Emotional Health on pedals:

Now that you have a functioning body you need a functional mind to go with it. The biggest mistake we humans do is going about our daily lives on auto pilot. We tend to get by rather than “winging it”. Sitting with my thoughts and a journal helped tremendously. Identifying my thoughts, feelings, fears and worries on paper gave me a lot more clarity. When we see something on paper it makes more sense to either accept our lacking and errors or find out how much we were unnecessarily worrying.

Put your thoughts on paper and sift through my friend

Setting out routines in blocks rather than time slots:

If you have kids at home who needs all the help in the world and a newborn you will quickly learn that making an hourly To Do’s never works!! What worked instead was putting “Blocks of time” set aside for a task. A typical block system might look like this:

5 am-7/8 am: Self study or selfcare

8-9:30 am: Breakfast run

9:30 -11:30 am: House chore/client call/ cooking

11:30-1 pm: lunch and nap time hussle

1-4 pm: Work

4 – 6/7 pm: Snack, kids activities.

6/7 to 8 pm: Family time/ dinner

8:30-10 pm: Bed time, unwinding, clean up.

10pm….SNOOZE

Rinse and Repeat!! You get the drill. When you have blocks you give you more legroom to put in or pull out things that need your immediate attention. Plus you now have about 6 hours to work….kids free. I put my son to tv when he isn’t napping so he is busy and I can get some work done. Other times the tv is off limit and no handheld gadget in this household of special needs. Yes! I am speaking the truth and Yes, it is possible.

Organize and streamline your system, it makes all the difference.

Prioritise, delegate, delete

Oh I cant tell you how important these 3 simple things did to my sanity and productivity. Prioritize ONLY NEEDLE MOVING activities. Find the top 3 things daily that you absolutely need to do to make the most impact. You got only this much energy, stability and focus to be able to power through right? Why burden yourself with “FLUFFS”…aka things that are just busy work without much impact. (eg scrolling phone, not making that post/video that will bring in more clients, not meal prepping to save time, not reading that book which will teach you 5 things to better your life or business…you get the drill). Delegate to others to keep things from pilling on your plate, implement and be assertive with your partner. Delete the fluffs. Declutter!!

Only needle moving task and no fluff.

Meditating, hypnosis, selfwork

I cant tell you enough how great of an impact it made to my sanity, success and wellbeing when I started identifying my limiting beliefs and releasing them through journaling, self talk, affirming, meditation etc. Doing any good thing a few days wont give you that great an impact until you practice it for a length of time. Initially you might not see shifts. But with time this has a domino effect and in some days you will break through your mental Everest that are holding you back.

Emotionally sound you is a successful you.

There, I gave you my 5 best tips on how starting TODAY, you can turn around your own life and head to a better and awe-inspiring destination. I am with you. Share your thoughts.

Dr. Tasnuva Tunna, Autism Health Coach at The Neurodiverse Nerd

I am an Autism Health Coach working 1 on 1 with early autism children for radical transformation in their health, behaviour, sleep, cognitive developments, speech, communication etc. implementing Natural and Holistic mode of nutrition, lifestyle and parent mindset. I also write scientific research based autism health pieces and recovery of autism is my mission. Join my private Facebook group to receive Resources to take charge, right now at https://www.facebook.com/groups/276102687017998

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Focus on your employees!” With Charlie Katz & Molly George

by Charlie Katz
Community//

Our Path to Personal Wellbeing in 2020: Insights & Offerings

by Laura Elliott
A depiction of semi-productive and frustrated parents in LEGO
Community//

The Pandemic Parent: A New Breed of Superhuman

by Candy Ho

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.