How Prioritizing My Health Made Me a Better Mom

And led me to remember who I was again

By

A year and a half after having my child, I was a mom I didn’t want to be. Exhausted all of the time, feeling lost and no longer knowing who I was, and unhappy with the fact that I hadn’t lost the baby weight.

Before I became a mom, fitness was a part of my daily life and was crucial in how I felt about myself, both physically and mentally. Even while I was pregnant, I was making sure I was walking every day and eating right. As excited as I was about becoming a mom, I wasn’t prepared for the reality! Just like that, once my kid was born, I was no longer “Kristin” who had her own likes, hobbies, etc.. I was now “Mom” whose time was not her own and this adjustment was difficult. I not only felt lost and depressed, I felt very alone. I felt like I was only “mom.” I was handling everything that came along with my new role- the incessant house cleaning, laundry, managing the bills, all of the family appointments all while trying to manage my career!

Where did I fit in?

HOW could I possibly fit anything for me in the midst of all that?!

I knew I had to do something.

So, I started with something I missed from my BM (before mom) period. I figured if I started running again, I could start feeling like myself again, plus, it would help me finally fit into my old clothes again.

I tried, I really did. A few times in fact. But I kept letting my excuses of being too tired and not having time get in the way and as a result, I lost motivation.

I continued to let my excuses win again and again, until I couldn’t let them win anymore. They weren’t getting me anywhere. In fact, I felt worse because I felt like I was giving up on myself and the person I wanted to be, for myself, my tiny human, and my husband. So, I wrote down my “why” so I could focus on those to keep me going on the days I wanted to give up. If I wanted to have the energy to keep up with my kid, if I wanted to be healthy and give myself the best chance possible to see him grow up, and if I wanted to set a good example for him, I needed to keep going.

Once I started making that time for myself, I started to feel like myself again. I had energy, more confidence, and started to remember who I was. With the added energy I had, I was able to make the time to do the things I liked again and start to find my way back to who I was, but also who I was now AM (after mom). I also had more energy to keep up with my son and feel confident on date nights with my husband again (plus be able to stay awake for them!).

I am a better mom, a better wife, because I prioritized myself too. There is a great quote about how you can’t pour from an empty cup…and it’s true. We can only give so much if we don’t also give to ourselves.

Kristin McDonald, Sr. HR Technology Analyst

