Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Predictive Analytics Can Improve Strategic Human Capital Management

How can predictive analytics benefit Strategic Human Capital Management? Tech expert Dave Kelly explores this topic.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

This article was originally published to DaveKellyTech.com.

Last year’s U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) report identified Strategic HCM as a priority for federal agencies. Strategic HCM has been on GAO’s High-Risk List for a few years now, due in part to the need for more strategic use of data. According to GAO’s 2019 report, agencies “need to take action to address mission-critical skills gaps within their own workforces—a significant factor contributing to many high-risk areas.” 

A thoughtful approach to strategic HCM considers every aspect of the employee journey from recruiting to performance management to payroll to retention and ultimately to attrition and retirement. A modern approach leverages advancements in machine learning and predictive analytics that can track personnel by classification, identify trends, and act as an early warning system for HR managers and the C-Suite. Capitalizing on modern data integration techniques, organizations gain significantly more information from existing systems. 

Data Integration 

Agencies hoping to gain predictive insights should consider data integration as a core component of their strategy. Just because the data necessary to feed the predictive models often lives in disparate systems doesn’t necessarily mean you need to shop for a new “all-in-one” HCM solution. Modern data integration and data visualization techniques can achieve the same result without the disruption of a “rip and replace” project, and at a much lower cost. The overarching principle of strategic HCM is that data must carry over between the various segments of HR and across various systems to provide the most insight. And that can be achieved through data integration. 

Predicting Attrition  

By understanding attrition, we can not only proactively plan hiring timelines based on classification, but we can also gain insights into the persona that tends to leave for a “new opportunity” vs. the persona that tends to stay, advance to a leadership role, and help us achieve our strategic objectives. This type of employee profiling can minimize the overall cost of talent acquisition and reduce employee onboarding expenses like training. 

Large government agencies and corporations have personnel in various classifications all over the state, the country, or the world. Productivity and opportunity costs are lost when positions remain vacant or we hire a candidate who simply is not a good fit. 

Employee Retention

Employee retention strategies or a lack thereof are often contributing factors to attrition. Predictive analytics models can help with this by creating turnover propensity scores that group employees in categories based on how likely they are to leave. These algorithms look at various factors like the number of past jobs, tenure, skills, education, time since last pay increase, leadership changes, travel, training, job classification, and other data elements that exist both within our own H.R. systems or are publicly available from other sources. 

Once we understand who is at risk of leaving, we can go to work on keeping the employees who provide the most value to the organization. And by combining the power of data integration and predictive analytics we can drive value throughout the organization by empowering teams of happy high performers. 

Captain Dave Kelly Michigan State Police

Dave Kelly, Vice President - Public Sector Solutions & Strategy at Information Builders

Dave Kelly is the Vice President of Public Sector Solutions & Strategy for Information Builders. Having previously served the Michigan State Police as Captain and Director of Technology, Dave Kelly is well-equipped to develop unique tech solutions for clients from across the U.S.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Advantages of Big Data in Healthcare

by Abhimanyu Sundar
Community//

Finding Your Purpose

by Tamara Nall
Community//

Life and Leadership Lessons I Learned In The Military: “Focus on creating value at the intersections.” With Bill Hoffman and Marco Derhy

by Marco Derhy

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.