How Positive B White’s personalized approach is driving his career as a social media expert

For every upcoming entrepreneur, public figure, or growing brand, promotion and visibility are often the most stonewalling aspects to breaking into any industry. It’s not merely about having an inexhaustible source of funds – it’s about how effective the strategies are. How much value are you getting back for every penny you’ve spent? How well is your targeted audience relating to the content being spun out about you? How much of that audience would join your fan or customer base? In the end, have people seen for who you really are and what you have to offer?

These important questions were Brandon White’s foundational motivation when he broke into the industry. Every professional in the industry knows that the best way to truly carve a solid niche is to come up with unique strategies to offer fresh value. Also known as Positive B White, Brandon came up with an excellent model that focuses on showcasing the passion and positive energy driving every dream, vision, personality, brand, product, or service. The people who have truly made it in life didn’t just drop into their current state of success. There is a story behind every journey, a motivation behind each milestone, and Brandon chose to bank on these appealing realities to bring his clients into relatable limelight.

An undying passion for the field of sports

Brandon, 34, was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia where he developed a passion for sports and built a childhood career in the industry. At the age of 10, Brandon and his 4-by-1 track team went on to become Junior Olympics Champions in 1996. In high school, he continued with track sports but later fell in love with basketball, going on to win the Best Offensive Player Award at the age of 15.

Although Brandon was lettered to play D-1 collegiate basketball by Hampton University and UNC Wilmington, he chose to study Business Administration at the University of West Georgia. Full of ambition and big dreams, Brandon graduated from UWG and proceeded to study Applied Science in Aviation Management at Clayton State University.

His dream began to take form in 2008 when he landed his first PR gig working for the Public Relations department for the Atlanta Falcons. At this phase of life, Brandon started learning the craft that would mold his future business. As the bridge between the players and the media, he was responsible for getting up-close and personal with them, interviewing them at home, in the locker rooms, in their most relaxed spaces, and at times when they were fully in their true elements.

In 2014, using his experience in promotion and PR, Brandon founded Positive Passionate Motivated LLC, a digital marketing company that aims to showcase the passion behind brands, personalities, and companies. Brandon built his firm with a powerful mission in mind: “to motivate and encourage individuals and companies to stay positive and pursue their passion.”

Single-handedly building his company from scratch was not an easy feat, especially for someone who wasn’t ecstatic about drowning in outrageous debt forever. However, Brandon was so passionate about his goals that he went the hard way and came out victorious.

“The major struggle I faced starting my company was financing it,” Brandon said. “I chose not to take out any business loans. Instead, I worked several jobs, worked overtime, and saved tax returns to fund my business. This was difficult but I had a goal and a vision to start my company without accruing a massive amount of debt (loans).”

Up-close and personal

Brandon’s model for bringing his clients to the spotlight features a personalized approach that highlights the positivity and passion behind every story. There’s so much fear and doubt in the business sector that the people who survive the longest are often those with a positive outlook on progress – no matter how slow. People want to know the real story and see the relatable journey behind every brand they want to connect with.

“We interview our clients and highlight their craft. For example, for an athlete, we would do behind the scenes footage of their workout regimen, meal preparation, etc,” Brandon explained.

Positive Passion Motivated also houses a team of professional motivators that help clients build the self-confidence and consistent stream of positive energy needed to propel their business or brand to a steady limelight.

Brandon said about his main goal in life: “My overall objective is to leave a positive legacy that will outlive me. I want to create content that will cause others to dream and achieve and spark a revolution of success and accomplishment in various circles worldwide.”