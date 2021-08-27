How Playing The Piano Can Aid Your Mental Health

Playing the piano can benefit your health in numerous ways you might not have been aware of. Did you know that playing the piano will improve coordination and fine motor skills while also increasing intelligence? Additionally, it has even been found to increase human growth hormone levels naturally! The piano is also beneficial for those who have a hard time focusing and can help improve memory. It has even been known to help with nervous system disorders such as Parkinson’s disease!

1. Coordination and fine motor skills

Playing the piano is an excellent way to improve your coordination and fine motor skills. These are essential skills to have for many daily tasks such as writing, drawing, or buttoning a shirt. It has even been shown that playing music can enhance these functions more than simply doing nothing at all! Of course, the best way to improve these abilities would be through consistent practice of the piano. But if you aren’t quite ready just yet, then try finding some free piano sheet music that will focus on coordination skills.

2. Intelligence

Playing music has long been known to increase intelligence in those who regularly partake in it, especially in children. While this may seem hard to prove scientifically, it seems that children who play music have higher overall mental processing abilities and can complete more complex mental tasks. One example of this is that children who played piano for about 20 minutes a day over a three-month period were much better at solving difficult mental activities than those who did not learn to play the piano. Playing an instrument has also been shown to evoke positive emotions, which can help increase intelligence as well.

3. Focus and memory

It has been shown that playing music will help you pay better attention over long periods of time. In particular, playing music has been shown to improve focus in those who have problems concentrating and are easily distracted. It has been shown that a part of the brain becomes more active when playing music over participating in other activities like jogging or reading. This increase in activity has also been correlated with improved memory storage, meaning you can not only remember things better while playing the piano but also for long periods of time afterward.

4. Life lessons

Playing the piano can help you learn many life lessons that you might not have otherwise learned. It is no secret that playing an instrument takes a lot of time and dedication but also determination and strength of will. By learning to play the piano, it has been shown that this dedication carries over into other areas of your life as well, giving you more motivation in all aspects of your life. Additionally, playing music requires so much patience and precision, which are invaluable traits to have in everyday life!

5. Human growth hormone

Playing the piano has also been shown to increase human growth hormone levels in adults naturally. This is a compound that has been shown to decrease the effects of aging and is released during strenuous activities. While playing the piano isn’t exhaustive, it should be strenuous enough for this compound to be released, causing you to look and feel younger in addition to other health benefits!

6. Parkinson’s disease

It has been shown that playing music can help those who have a hard time focusing due to their struggles with Parkinson’s Disease. In fact, it has been shown that those who play the piano not only do better on attention tasks but improved overall motor activity as well, which is important for maintaining accurate and controlled movements in this type of disease! It is hypothesized that music causes changes in the brain similar to that of other activities like riding a bike or walking, which cause neurons to rearrange themselves in a beneficial way. The best part? You don’t need any previous experience with playing an instrument in order for this technique to work either!

Conclusion

Being able to play the piano can have a positive impact on your mental health in many different ways. While it may not seem like an activity that would promote these effects, it is quite clear after looking at this article and all of the research conducted on the topic that playing music does aid in brain function and promotes intelligence, focus, and memory as well as life lessons! It also provides you with some physical benefits that keep you healthy, young and energetic, which immensely adds to your overall quality of life!