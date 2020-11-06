Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Photography Benefits Mental Health

Dr. Colin Knight

Taking care of your mental health is more important now than it ever was before. With the CDC guidelines encouraging quarantining, wearing face masks, and social distancing, people are feeling isolated and lonely, which in turn leads to an increase in anxiety, stress, and depression. To stave off these feelings, it’s recommended that you consider taking up hobbies and establishing healthy coping mechanisms to get yourself through this difficult time. 

For some people, this can be baking, drawing, playing video games, or any other entertainment medium. However, if you want to see the world through a new perspective, photography is the way to go. It encourages creativity, helps you focus on everyday life, and acts as a form of expression you may not have had access to before. How else can photography help your mental health?

Overcome Social Anxiety

Photography encourages exploration and interaction, something that people with social anxiety might have a hard time dealing with. Street photography, in particular, is one way to overcome that anxiety because that forum is all about portraits

As a street photographer, you have to go up to someone and request to take their portrait, which could go well or poorly, depending on the person. However, a camera is a great icebreaker, and you’ll soon find that not only are you getting the shots you’re looking for, but you’re also connecting with other people as well. 

Note that you should still follow the CDC guidelines as a street photographer (wear your mask, social distance, etc.), but even when following these rules, you can still form connections with others you wouldn’t have before.

Reduce Stress and Anxiety

As mentioned earlier, photography is another form of communication and self-expression just waiting to be explored. Photographs can tell a story when you don’t have the words to tell it yourself, and they can invoke a variety of emotions from others depending on who they are and what their experiences in life have been. 

Most importantly, however, photographs have the power to heal. Since photos can invoke emotion, if you focus on distressing images constantly, you’ll likely be in a constant state of distress as a result. This encourages you to focus on the positives instead—calming oceans, peaceful forests, sleeping kittens—and let those feelings envelop you instead. 

Surrounding yourself with these emotions can work wonders in reducing any stress or anxiety that you would otherwise feel.

Originally published on DrColinKnight.net

    dr colin knight headshot

    Dr. Colin Knight, Pediatric Surgeon at Kendall Pediatric Specialists

    Dr. Colin Knight has been a pediatric surgeon for most of his career. He has worked for the Nicklaus Children's Health System as well as Kendall Pediatric Specialists. In addition to this experience, Dr. Colin Knight also serves as a clinical assistant professor for the Florida International University since 2013.

    Dr. Colin Knight received his B.S. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 1991. He then went on to receive his M.D. from the University of Virginia in 1995.

    Following graduation, Dr. Knight served in the United States Air Force for four years, serving as a Flight Surgeon until 2000. During this time, he earned the honor of receiving the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. After his time in the military, Dr. Knight returned to training in surgery and pursued a specialization in pediatric surgery. Throughout his training, he received praise for his dedication, expertise, as well as his insatiable curiosity in medical research.

    Dr. Knight understands the importance of improving the health of children before they need medical intervention and founded a local organization with this mission at its core. FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) teaches children to live healthy lives by educating them about nutrition and providing them with physically active camps. His passion for working with children extends beyond his profession into his work in the Florida community.

    In all that he does, Dr. Colin Knight strives to promote proper values of health and healthcare among his patients and coworkers as well as in his community. He believes in a hands-on approach to education that has enabled him to connect with others and pass on his expertise. You can learn more about Dr. Colin Knight and read some of his original work by visiting his website.

