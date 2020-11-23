Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Philanthropies Need to Adapt to the COVID-19 Crisis

Philanthropies are used to planning for the future as a vital part of their success, so the uncertain times brought on by COVID-19 are especially challenging. The Monitor Institute of Deloitte talked with upwards of 75 leaders in the social sector to see how they are responding to the COVID-19 crisis. While many have already […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Philanthropies are used to planning for the future as a vital part of their success, so the uncertain times brought on by COVID-19 are especially challenging. The Monitor Institute of Deloitte talked with upwards of 75 leaders in the social sector to see how they are responding to the COVID-19 crisis. While many have already incorporated their emergency response measures, they don’t know what steps to take next. There seem to be two extreme sides.

Some philanthropists act like it’s 1918 all over again, viewing COVID-19 much like they did the Spanish Flu that lasted two years and took more lives than all the wars in the 20th century combined. It was merely an event to many onlookers, where some recovered and some died, but life went on. The pandemic was all but forgotten.

Other philanthropists see COVID-19 as similar to the Great Depression, brutally injuring the global economy to the point of total collapse. They see a public health crisis that will permanently change the way society functions. And when paired with racial tensions, this concerned group of philanthropists believes that COVID-19 is the beginning of an entirely new era.

Of course, neither of these outcomes are guaranteed. COVID-19 could have an entirely different impact on the world. The Monitor Institute of Deloitte draws on experience from the past to counsel today’s philanthropists against planning for one expected outcome. Because the likelihood of COVID-19 is that no one knows exactly how it will pan out, the Monitor Institute of Deloitte recommends scenario planning that recognizes that multiple different scenarios are more likely than one individual scenario taking place.

The Monitor Institute of Deloitte has a recommended course of action to help philanthropists survive.

  • Prudent Assumptions
    What is the baseline reality that should be used for planning?
  • Critical Uncertainties
    There’s no telling how COVID-19 will end, except that it will impact the future.
  • Scenarios for the Social Sector
    Planning for four different scenarios based on whether the country comes together or completely falls apart.
  • What to do Next
    Advice on how to use those scenarios to build the necessary resilience to endure what is to come.
  • Takeaways for the Sector
    Recognizing what the crisis might mean for the future for the entire social sector.

With this 5-step plan, The Monitor Institute of Deloitte hopes to help philanthropists prepare for and get through COVID-19.  

    Chart Westcott, Co-Founder and COO at Ikarian Capital

    Chart Westcott currently serves as the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Ikarian Capital, LLC. He works for the company as a long/short equity biotech focused investment adviser. Chart completed his undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University and received a BA in History. He then went on to receive his JD in Law from Southern Methodist University, Dedman School of Law. He was able to focus on both corporate transactions and tax law.

    Aside from his professional career, Chart Westcott has been heavily involved in philanthropic endeavors. He currently serves on the board of many different philanthropic organizations.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How Philanthropists Are Responding To COVID19

    by David Shorenstein
    Community//

    Empower Your Philanthropy With These 4 Questions

    by Kris Putnam-Walkerly
    Jonah Engler
    Community//

    The Difference Philanthropy can Make During the COVID-19 Pandemic – Suggestions by Jonah Engler

    by Jonah Engler

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.