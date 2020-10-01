How Personal Investment can Increase Your Productivity

Personal investment galvanizes a relationship between the investor, the project, and productivity, the way borrowed money does not. Personal investment infuses passion into a project in a way a one with no personal liability, cannot. The greater drive to a goal or outcome, the greater the certainty one will produce. In one sense, personal investment increases productivity because it harnesses motivation to protect risk. Personal investment in other terms – growing assets through investment – creates and extends economic resources to facilitate a project. Philosophically and practically, personal investment seeds production by making it possible.

Initially, productivity is the project itself. Creating systems that design the project’s engine, is the step after that. Without the fuel to give the project life, productivity comes to a screeching halt. Economic resources to buy supplies, network, and to fund payroll is critical to productivity. Personal investment is the most practical, immediate mode of growing assets to fund a project – whether it is the next phase of a business or the start-up of a business itself. It produces more money to make the production happen.

Where to Start?

Personal assets and financial reserves often become both collaterals for more money to fund a project, or they directly convert to a project’s financial assets. While fueling your project with your own limited funds, works in the short term, a self-perpetuating use of your money is better. Dedicating your limited personal funds to growing more money, rather than using them for the immediate operation, makes the best sense. With a goal of growing productivity through personal investment in mind, exploring how and where to invest in the next step.

Internet research. Knowledge is the best tool to protect the soundness of your investment. Before you can invest, you have to know how to do that. Knowledge also provides direction. Starting out with a simple internet inquiry will help you discern the disinformation from the valid information. By weeding through repeated topics and key words, it is possible to formulate the bullet points of personal investment.

Take your goals to a professional. Financial planners have already invented the wheel. In one way or the other, all resources are limited, so while you may not, at this stage of the game, be able to keep a financial planner on the payroll, they often offer a very good introductory consultation for free, that can set you on your path.

Acquire Skills. Taking a quick course and acquiring skills in personal investment will make you an able authority, and will enable you to watch the hen house as it were, to ensure your project is on track to produce at a maximum. Being an informed investor allows you also to cut out any unnecessary middleman, thus saving resources so that you can apply to the business of production.

Personal Investments to Grow Productivity



Access to the best possible economic freedom allows for unfettered operation, which, in turn, yields production. The conundrum that it takes money to make money, is true. If you cannot afford to operate, you cannot produce. People often first look to borrowing as a way to solve financial dilemma. Sometimes borrowing is not an option, and it is not the most preferable one. Borrowing only creates short term economic fluidity but not economic independence. Personal investment is an unfettered pathway to financial growth that will allow you to produce.

With information in hand, it is possible to go directly to the sources to learn how to grow your economic base. Personal investor portals offer personal investment tutorials, tips and direct you to resources to promote your greatest investment success. These sources want your business, and while they have interest in that business, they realize you are coming to them to grow your economic facility.

Here are some of the type of personal investments you can make through personal investor portals without dedicating too much of your money: