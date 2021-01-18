How penning down my thoughts helped me reinvent my life!

3 weeks before October brought autumn gloom, I sat down to write on my desk after 8 months of sheer negligence and laziness.

It was year 2016, and my life was nothing short of chaos. I had to move places and against my quiet nature I had somehow landed into one of the noisiest neighbourhoods one could possibly imagine. At the start I tried to shove in ear buds as deep as I could not to mention the extra pillows I brought in to sandwich my head just to shut the noise away. And it wasn’t just the outer voice which felt frustrating. My inner noise was no less cruel, rather it was more depressing and nosy than anything in the world. I couldn’t possibly complain to anyone about the noise as it was under no one’s control and that is exactly what frustrated me the most. No. Control

So, one day somewhere between feeling silly for tearing up on not being able to open a diet coke can and cursing my loneliness, a revelation suddenly hit me. I walked straight up to my patio where I had left my old study table with heaps of dust and sad looking dusty books and pulled out an old 1998 diary. It was completely blank, as if someone bought it left it there for me to discover it decades later.

I took a pen and started writing. Whatever crossed my mind or heart I kept scribbling and scribbling until I lost track of time, and after 7 full pages did I come to realize how content I was feeling. This small therapeutic session became my life savior.

I started writing about routines, complained about my laziness and how procrastination has been the death of me. Long and behold, my mind started working in reverse to whatever I was writing. For example I wrote about how tired I was waking up at 3pm in the morning and I wished I could sleep before 11pm. The next day I found myself awake before the sun peeked through my windows and said hello.

I started waking up early, preparing my own meals, working out on most days and became a little successful in shutting my inner negative voice. My daily writing venture took me to creating a whole blog, and publishing my very first self-help eBook!

Writing also happened to be one of my best companions amidst the pandemic. In fact, I ended up feeling more productive and had better ideas than other normal days.

Conclusion

Writing helps with erasing mind blocks. It helps you think clearer and actually leads the unnecessary mind noise away. It happened to be one of the healthiest habits which became completely life changing. It made me more creative, implement on my ideas and be able to understand myself in a better, kinder way as an individual. So even if you could manage writing two lines, I highly encourage you to do so.

Before going to bed write a small paragraph about how you are feeling, how your day was or what would you like to change, in short anything that crosses your mind at that moment, just pen it down. You may feel it to be a little overwhelming at the start, but I can guarantee you that amazing things will start happening to you in a matter of days! And before you’ll know you will transforming not only your mind but also your life.

