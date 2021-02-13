Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Parents Can Help Their Children Transition Back to In-person Learning

Before the covid-19 pandemic, each fall, parents would shop for their kids' clothes and school supplies, register them for activities and try to manage their kids' stress and worry in preparation for going back to school. However, this situation has now totally changed amid the covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, nowadays both parents and kids are experiencing […]

Before the covid-19 pandemic, each fall, parents would shop for their kids’ clothes and school supplies, register them for activities and try to manage their kids’ stress and worry in preparation for going back to school. However, this situation has now totally changed amid the covid-19 pandemic. Indeed, nowadays both parents and kids are experiencing high level of anxiety and stress, especially with the constant shifting information and the vague plans for going back to in-person learning modules. That being said, parents can play a very crucial role in helping their kids deal with this new situation and motivating a positive transition from distance learning module to learning in-person.

On that premise, here are ways and strategies for parents to help their children transition back to in-person learning.

Having honest and open discussions

First and foremost, parents should have open and honest discussions with their children with respect to going back to school during the pandemic. The conversations should certainly be tailored based on the age and the maturity level of the child. Parents should also teach their kids the safety guidelines, such constantly washing their hands, not touching their faces and using hand sanitizer, just to mention a few.

Knowing the children’s fear

It is also important that parents ask their kids about their thoughts and what worries them the most with this transition. Pointing out what is making the children afraid will undoubtedly help the parents tame the fear as well as aid their kids in understanding their feelings to eventually feel less worried. In addition to that, parents should also make their children feel that they are understood and try to come up together with a proper solutions to their children’s problems.

Focusing on the positives

In addition to the above, parents should also focus on the positive things. For instance, parents can focus on the excitement or reuniting in-person with friends, colleagues and teachers as well as going back to a daily routine.

Building a routine

Parents should also set a predictable routine for their kids. By doing so, both parents and kids will feel safe and that things are under control. Whether it is a consistent bedtime or meal time, having a set routine will make the children fell safe and secure and will eliminate feeling of anxiety and worry.

    Gregg Jaclin Headshot Thrive Global

    Gregg Jaclin, Founder at JRB Consulting, LLC

    Gregg Jaclin is an experienced consultant and law practitioner. Gregg currently owns and operates JRB Consulting, LLC., and he has cultivated an impressive repertoire of experience over the years by working with and founding different organizations. Gregg Jaclin prides himself on providing honest, helpful advice to his clients, and he never shies away from tough questions. In fact, Gregg Jaclin is passionate about tackling challenges and improving his own repertoire of solutions.

    Throughout Gregg’s career, he has been able to represent investors, investment banks, and issuers. He has also assisted other companies in matters pertaining to venture capital.

    As a consultant, Gregg Jaclin strives to improve the lives of his clients by offering tailored advice that best suits their needs and goals. In particular, Gregg is keen on the topic of public equity, especially in regards to initial public offerings (IPOs). Investing in public companies and deciding to take a company public are challenging tasks, and Gregg Jaclin strives to alleviate some of the stress that accompanies such decisions. Because many individuals, even seasoned investors, may not know how to evaluate the profitability and viability of a company that has gone public, Gregg Jaclin serves as a resource to his clients. Investing in an IPO can be tricky business as there are many risks involved; however, all investments entail some risk, and if the investor chooses to invest in the right IPO, they could gain significant returns over time.

    What Gregg prides himself on most in his role is his extensive network of valuable resources. His own expertise allows him to assist his clients in beneficial ways, but what sets Gregg Jaclin apart is his ability to connect clients with experts in other fields. Networking, to Gregg Jaclin, is crucial in any industry, but it is especially so for consultants. Without a cohesive network of connections, consultants are limited in their ability to help their clients to the best of their ability. Because of this belief, Gregg Jaclin strives to maintain and grow his network on a regular basis. Even if Gregg does not have an immediate answer or piece of guidance, he can be sure that a member of his extensive network can provide sufficient aid.

    Gregg Jaclin attended the University of Maryland, College Park and graduated with his Bachelor’s degree in 1992 and continued onto Cardoza School of Law where he graduated with his Juris Doctorate in 1995. Gregg’s time at the University of Maryland is what led him to law school. He was always interested in legal consulting! After graduation, Gregg became a partner at Anslow & Jaclin, LLP where he worked with the firm until 2013 when he joined Szaferman, Lakind, Blumstein & Blader, P.C. into 2017. Gregg has always focused his law practice around securities involving perverse mergers focused on U.S. based companies and foreign domiciled or operations based companies. His drive and work ethic have made him an asset to his clients. In 2017, Gregg left the firm to open his own consulting business: JRB Consulting, LLC. where he current works.

     

    While not only dedicated to his work passions, Gregg’s other passion is his wonderful family. Gregg spends a lot of time with his children, Ben and Rachel Jaclin. Throughout his years of being a dedicated father, Gregg Jaclin had supported his children in their school and even their sports. Going so far as to be a coach for many of their sports teams. Gregg is focused on making sure that while he is dedicated to his work that he maintains a quality work-life balance so that he can spend as much time with his wife and children as possible. When they get the chance, Gregg likes to take his family on numerous vacations to places like Canada, Israel, London, and even throughout the Caribbean. Vacationing has been said to have given Gregg’s family so many ways to connect with each other while also getting to experience and learn new things. 

    When they’re not globetrotting Gregg Jaclin loves to spend time in the great outdoors, riding bikes, camping, and exploring. With his family's love for sports and competition, they love to enjoy a game of basketball, baseball, or tennis if time allows for it. Gregg’s daughter Rachel is said to be quite the daredevil with her love for roller coasters and other various intimidating adrenaline experiences. 

    Throughout his life and in all of his involvements, Gregg Jaclin strives to be involved, open, and passionate. For more information about Gregg Jaclin, please visit his website, or find him on social media!

