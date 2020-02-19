Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Our Rescue Dog Trained Me to Love and Leap

I spent ten years contemplating the idea of welcoming a family pet into our household.

By

There is nothing quite like the love and companionship human beings share with their beloved pets.

I spent ten years contemplating the idea of welcoming a family pet into our household. For five of those years, my sons begged my husband and I for a pet — any pet. A dog was at the top of their list, but a cat, hamster or goldfish would do. At one point, they caught a grasshopper in the backyard and named it Carl.

Their efforts didn’t go unnoticed. But I shelved the idea of adding a fur baby to the mix every time I considered our jam-packed schedule. Both my sons play competitive sports year-round. Their schedule has us running from place to place most nights and weekends. I couldn’t wrap my mind around adding one more responsibility.

Every time I dove down the rabbit hole to make our dream a reality, I’d get a heavy dose of mom guilt for our future pet. I mean, who would look after Steve the cat or Richard the dog — yes, we already had names picked out — when we were on the road?

My husband was the toughest resister. We all knew that the load of caring for a pet would ultimately be mine, by some weird default of being the mom. But my husband had a lot to say about the sheer lunacy of adding more responsibility to this busy stage of life.

One day, everything changed. Our good friends next door were also caught in the endless loop of indecision around dog adoption — until they took a leap of faith and came home with a sweet rescue from Mexico. Our neighbor’s mom fosters dogs from the rescue center and helps find them their forever homes.

The pressure to get our own dog was instantly amped up. Did we have what it took to become a forever home? Especially when we were never home?

I watched from the sidelines for a couple of months, and noticed all of our kids were outside a lot more. They were excited to tag along with our friends on their daily dog walks. I started to think, maybe this isn’t such a bad idea after all. Maybe, just maybe, bringing a dog home would be the very best thing for my entire family — mom and dad included.

I decided to meet our potential dog in secret. I didn’t tell my husband or kids. I know that sounds sneaky. It was. But if we were going to do this — and my heart was now set — we had to find the right dog.

I met Annie for the first time at a dog park. She was a nervous Nellie, prone to the shakes. But as soon as she and I locked eyes, she hopped up on my lap, looking for safety. In that moment, I knew she was meant for us. She would require a lot of love and a gentle touch, and that’s exactly what we would give her.

I brought her home to surprise our family a year ago. They were over-the-moon happy, and still are. In fact, Annie seems to spread a little happiness wherever she goes — which is everywhere, since she’s our enthusiastic road-trip companion for every ball game, hockey tournament and family visit.

She has expanded love in our household more than I knew was possible. When the boys get home from school, the first thing they do is seek out Annie for a snuggle and love fest. Every night before bed, Annie patiently snuggles each of my sons before she settles in with my husband and I for the night. Annie is pure love, and she shares it freely and unconditionally. She has helped each of us learn to do the same.

While Annie is most attached to me and has become my best little friend and companion, each member of our household works hard and believes they are her number two. This includes my once-doubting husband, who adores Annie like she’s his very own ‘dog-ter’ (his pun, not mine).

I share this story not just to brag about our dearest Annie, even if she is the best dog to ever wag a tail. I share this story as a reminder to follow your gut: to say yes to things that spur new experiences and expand the love in your life.

So many of us waste precious moments by fearing and doubting the best gifts life has to offer: not just the love we share with our pets, but all the new experiences that come when we stop resisting unknowns and instead jump in with both feet. When we trust we’ll end up where we are meant to land.

Ten years ago, I knew in my heart that a pet would be a wonderful way for my family to build empathy, compassion and love — but I got caught up in the logistics of how I could make it all work out perfectly in my mind.

I needn’t have worried. I work from home, and most days Annie is happily curled up beside me. We take regular breaks for walks and fresh air. She has added joy to my work day. She has added joy to our hockey trips, our days at the ball field, our walks to school and our bedtime snuggle routine. She has helped us get outside for more family walks, talks and fresh air.

Saying yes to the big unknown of dog adoption has renewed my belief that life is better when we jump in fully and try new things. Now, when I sense something will leave a big question mark on my heart if I don’t at least give it a try, that’s my cue to dive in.

What about you? What are you ready to say yes to?

Article originally published on emilymadill.com

Emily Madill

Emily Madill, Author, Thrive Global’s Editor-at-large, Certified Professional Coach and mom of boys.

Emily Madill is an author and certified professional coach with a BA in business and psychology. Emily is one of Thrive Global's Editors-at-large.

She has published 11 titles in the area of self-development and empowerment, both for children and adults. You can find her writing in Chicken Soup for the Soul:Think Positive for Kids; Thrive Global; The Huffington Post; TUT. com; Best Self Magazine; MindBodyGreen; The Muse; WellthyLiving.ca; TinyBuddha; Aspire Magazine and others.

Emily has a private coaching practice and an online program offering courses that support women to create lasting habits around self-love and self-awareness. She lives on Vancouver Island, Canada, with her husband and two sons. Learn more at: emilymadill.com

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Photo by Mikhail Vasilyev on Unsplash
Community//

I’m Not A Cat Person

by Kristine Peter
Community//

“Be prepared to make sacrifices in your current lifestyle and invest your gains back into your company.” with Howie Bloxam

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
Wisdom//

Keeping Our Furry Ones Safe:

by Jane Owen

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.