Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Our Kid’s Brains Are Like Our Car’s Sat Nav

Why It's Not Easy For Kids To Be a Submarine

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Ever feel out of your element – or maybe you are someplace you shouldn’t be?

No, I’m not a submarine commander. This was a few years ago, when I was on a ferry to Anderson Island and my navigation system in my trusty Subaru was telling me where I was.

I wonder, if the Subaru could think like we do, would it panic when the sat nav gave it this information?

Would it think it had to transform to a submarine somehow (queue the James Bond music)?

Similarly, when you are in a weird new place, do you feel out of sorts? Or, when you get information that you don’t know what to do with, is that disorienting?

In this scenario, most of us would look for something familiar to help navigate the situation… and maybe validate that we don’t need to grow gills or find a flotation device.

Yeah, this can be similar for our kids too.

Unlike us though, they don’t have decades of coping skills to use.

And yet, as adults, we can forget that and get upset at them.

Why can’t they get over it?

Because.

It’s not a big deal, right?

Wrong.

You see, their brains get to decide if something is big or not – just like yours. If their brains perceive something is dangerous, liking having to grow gills and not knowing how,  their stress response system is on high alert.

Sure, some kids will quickly figure out everything is okay, and get out of this alerted state.

Other kids will appear to be okay, but hide those feelings inside, wanting to be a pleaser. Later, there can be an explosion that doesn’t make sense.

Still other kids will explode immediately with some sort of undesirable behavior. They don’t know how to be a submarine and it freaks them out. They don’t know how to say that yet, so it comes out as an explosion.

Most of us adults focus on that explosion/behavior, instead of the source. We just want that noise to stop, as soon as possible.

So, again, what works for you when you are out of sorts, scared and can’t easily orient?

Is being told “get over it”, particularly effective?

Not usually.

Instead, for most of us, finding something familiar, and having some validation that “yeah, this situation is gnarly” serves us well. This simple act can stop the stress response quickly.

We can then figure out things like (a) we don’t have to be a submarine, or (b) some other thought like – oh, I’m on a ferry and I’m okay, or (c) Chris is a bad driver and has an awful sense of humor.

The same is true for our kiddos.

Ask. Listen. Validate.

Those simple steps can build a lasting skill for them of being able to cope… instead of yelling at them or expecting them to magically “get over it”.

Just what does that look like?

“Hey, you’re not in trouble… can we talk about something?”

“Yesterday in the car seemed tough, what’s up?”

“Oh yeah, that makes sense that would be scary.”

“Sure, that would be frightening to think you had to turn into a submarine. That totally makes sense.”

“So, what I heard was … did I get that right?”

That’s it.

It’s not a big deal to do this.

It doesn’t take long.

It even works for adults.

    Chris Reavis, Parent Coach at You From Home

    Chris helps parents with autistic children put the pieces together, so they can all have an epic future. Based on his own experience as one of those parents, Chris founded You From Home to serve other families. He is a sought-after parenting coach (Harvard certified), speaker, and author. Most importantly, he's a parent of two awesome kids on the autism spectrum.  Chris lives in the Pacific NW with his wife, two kids, and Penelope the wonder dog.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Eric Wyss: “Action not Reaction”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    A Better Way to Shelter-in-Place

    by Joe Luciani
    Community//

    Lockheed Martin’s David Boyle: “To me, communication isn’t all transmitting, it’s receiving too.” With Marco Derhy

    by Marco Derhy
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.