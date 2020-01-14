How Oprah Winfrey suggests we strive to be healthier in 2020

Photo by Allie Smith on Unsplash

I Idolize Oprah Winfrey. She inspires in me, the can-do-spirit which makes me believe that I can achieve anything and everything that I set my heart to achieve. It is for this reason that young women from Africa and all over, put in the work to accomplish far more than she has.

Last week in Fort Lauderdale, she kicked off a US national wellness program termed “Oprah’s vision 2020: your life in focus tour” which serves as a platform to inspire people to live healthier lives. She believes that in 2020, most people will begin to see the need to exercise, eat better and take care of themselves hence the need for a platform to preach health and wellness. She shared five major wellness quotes with her fans at the Fort Lauderdale rally that I find beneficial and I know you will too.

“Only you are in control of your wellbeing. Check-in on yourself throughout the day and take breaks as needed. “You can find a minute of quiet for yourself wherever you are. You are worthy of quiet time.”

You must take out time for yourself periodically. Many people fail at this and Oprah admonishes us to live intentionally. This entails maintaining a good work-life balance.

Be present with whoever you are with at any given moment, but particularly the people you care about. “Presence is the most valuable gift you can give. Everyone you know is looking for your presence. When someone is upset, what they want to know is ‘are you present and hearing from me?

Relationships are a building block of the society, so making sure that you are present through every conversation and activity with friends and family could keep these relationships stronger.

“Embrace the flow that helps you keep your life in balance. To be positioned to do so, get enough sleep and don’t let setbacks deter you, but rather let them teach you. “ Welcome the shifting flow in your life and leave everyone else’s flow alone.”

Getting enough sleep could help you handle life’s challenges better. Also, this quote centers on the need to embrace the flow of work and life balance. She preaches the need to keep out of everyone’s business and pay attention to yours, while you take breaks along the way.

” Stop stressing and accept situations for what they are. “If the bridge is up and you don’t have control over it, enjoy the view.”

Life happens so try to accept situations as they come and never beat your self up about anything. Instead, ride the waves of your circumstances and strive to make lemonades off your lemons.

“Deprivation isn’t healthy and doesn’t work in the long term — particularly when it comes to dieting. “Healthy for me is the new skinny,” Winfrey said. “It’s more about eating anything you want, just not all at once.”

Oprah preaches the need to eat just enough, but ensure that you strive for a nutritious diet. Deprivation according to her is not healthy and isn’t sustainable.