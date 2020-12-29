Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How One Tweet In New York City Led to Acts of Kindness From Three Different States

”Just the fact that a total stranger cared enough to call me and wanted to help blew me away.”

Eddy is a musician living in Brooklyn. Last August, as the COVID-19 crisis paralyzed New York City, he, like many, felt his life spiraling out of control. 

During the height of the pandemic, Eddy’s roommate decided to flee the shutdown city leaving him with just one week to find a new place amid the COVID chaos. Surprisingly, he did. However, while withdrawing the deposit money from his neighborhood ATM, Eddy was robbed. 

He’d spent months saving up the money from a part-time job at a small flower shop in Queens. Now, it was gone and, with it, the apartment. Feeling desperate and defeated, Eddy took to Twitter to vent his frustration. “I’d given up and was ready to accept that I might not make it through this pandemic,” says Eddy. “You could tell in the Tweet that I was hurting.”

Little did he know, Todd, a friend and fan of his music, would forward his story to Pandemic of Love through Instagram and tell him about the organization. Eddy sent an email to the organization’s main inbox and as soon as one of the organization’s volunteers read it, they reached out, letting him that the organization could find donors that could help him recoup his financial loss. 

“I felt immediate relief!” recalls Eddy. ”Just the fact that a total stranger cared enough to call me and wanted to help blew me away.” 

Eddy was matched with three donors living all across the country in different cities, Dawn, Zara and Tanya. Each of them provided a portion of the required deposits on a new apartment. “They asked for nothing in return, except to see my flower arrangements and hear my songs,” says Eddy. “I will carry their kindness with me forever and it has inspired a persistent desire to pay it back, which I’m doing now through music and charity work.”

Eddy describes himself as, “a guy looking to spread a little positivity and light. That’s all.” He is definitely doing that and you can check his “positive vibes” music at eddycrash.bandcamp.com.

Read more about the work Pandemic of Love is doing on https://www.pandemicoflove.com/

    Shelly Tygielski, Founder at Pandemic of Love

    Shelly Tygielski, is the Founder of Pandemic of Love, a global, grass-roots volunteer-led mutual aid community that has directly matched over one million people since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, accounting for over $52 million in direct transactions. Her work was honored on CNN Heroes in December of 2020. She is a trauma-informed mindfulness teacher, a community organizer, self-care activist and an author, with a forthcoming book, “Sit Down to Rise Up” due out in the Fall of 2021 from New World Publishing.

    After spending almost 20 years in Corporate America immersed in Fortune 1000 organizations, and the past decade as a high-ranking executive in public and privately-held companies, Shelly Tygielski, turned to teaching “modern-life mindfulness” full-time and has become a “self-care activist” who focuses much of her time in communities that are underserved, social justice and community organizations, nonprofits and public schools.  She is known for her practical approach that makes meditation accessible to all.

    Shelly was selected by the South Florida Business Journal in 2014 as one of their “40 under 40” honorees and in 2015 as a “Most Influential Business Woman” in the region. In 2019, she was featured on the cover of Mindful Magazine and was also named by mindful.org as as one of the “Ten Powerful Women of Mindfulness.”   Shelly’s work has been featured on CNN, Forbes, Upworthy, The Kelly Clarkson Show and CBS This Morning and she was recently recognized by President-elect Joe Biden as being one of the individuals that is restoring “the soul of America.”

