How One Tweet In New York City Led to Acts of Kindness From Three Different States

Eddy is a musician living in Brooklyn. Last August, as the COVID-19 crisis paralyzed New York City, he, like many, felt his life spiraling out of control.

During the height of the pandemic, Eddy’s roommate decided to flee the shutdown city leaving him with just one week to find a new place amid the COVID chaos. Surprisingly, he did. However, while withdrawing the deposit money from his neighborhood ATM, Eddy was robbed.

He’d spent months saving up the money from a part-time job at a small flower shop in Queens. Now, it was gone and, with it, the apartment. Feeling desperate and defeated, Eddy took to Twitter to vent his frustration. “I’d given up and was ready to accept that I might not make it through this pandemic,” says Eddy. “You could tell in the Tweet that I was hurting.”

Little did he know, Todd, a friend and fan of his music, would forward his story to Pandemic of Love through Instagram and tell him about the organization. Eddy sent an email to the organization’s main inbox and as soon as one of the organization’s volunteers read it, they reached out, letting him that the organization could find donors that could help him recoup his financial loss.

“I felt immediate relief!” recalls Eddy. ”Just the fact that a total stranger cared enough to call me and wanted to help blew me away.”

Eddy was matched with three donors living all across the country in different cities, Dawn, Zara and Tanya. Each of them provided a portion of the required deposits on a new apartment. “They asked for nothing in return, except to see my flower arrangements and hear my songs,” says Eddy. “I will carry their kindness with me forever and it has inspired a persistent desire to pay it back, which I’m doing now through music and charity work.”

Eddy describes himself as, “a guy looking to spread a little positivity and light. That’s all.” He is definitely doing that and you can check his “positive vibes” music at eddycrash.bandcamp.com.

Read more about the work Pandemic of Love is doing on https://www.pandemicoflove.com/