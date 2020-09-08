Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How One Company Turned Their Passion for Pasta Into Solving Problems Brought on by COVID-19

“Do what you love, and the money will follow.” For most, this statement is more of a fantasy than a reality. Merely doing what you love doesn’t always bring in the money you need. For two friends, Anthony Barresi and Dave Sedacca, this dream became their reality when their passion for pasta and ocean conservation […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

“Do what you love, and the money will follow.” For most, this statement is more of a fantasy than a reality. Merely doing what you love doesn’t always bring in the money you need. For two friends, Anthony Barresi and Dave Sedacca, this dream became their reality when their passion for pasta and ocean conservation gave them an idea for a lucrative business venture.

Living the Life of Pasta

Keeping in mind that they wanted to save the sea turtles, Anthony and Dave knew the harmful effects of single-use plastic straw pollution. The development of the paper straw was genius at first. But the straws lacked substance, and the paper fell apart quickly in drinks sending people running back towards plastic. There had to be a better solution. Anthony and Dave decided to combine their endless wealth of pasta making knowledge, business, finance, and operations, and co-founded the company Pasta Life.

Pasta Life’s first brainchild were drinking straws made out of gluten-free pasta that are 100% biodegradable. This sustainable pasta straw was less resource-intensive to produce and could last longer in drinks, easily beating out the competitors!  By merely trading out your plastic straw for a pasta straw, you could save the ocean one sip at a time! But once the Covid-19 pandemic hit, a new plastic pollution trend started. Disposable masks.

Changing Gears

The pandemic has brought about the new reality of wearing a mask when you are venturing outside your home. Unfortunately, the one-time disposable masks are having devastating effects on the environment. Masks are washing up along multiple beaches, and birds and fish are getting entangled in the elastic straps.

Anthony and Dave knew they had to evolve their business to continue their mission of environmental sustainability and social responsibility. They wanted to design a mask for their Pasta Life customers to combat this new pollution problem, but they had an idea to solve another problem along the way.

Bars are beginning to open back up, and social distancing gatherings are becoming more popular. There is just one problem – How are people supposed to gather near one another and enjoy their afternoon cocktail safely while wearing a mask? Pasta Life has the answer to both of these problems – the reusable “Slurp Mask.”

Save a Sea Creature

Sip easy my friends, because Pasta Life is donating a portion of proceeds from each sale of the Slurp Mask to the Ocean Conservancy in a step further to combat ocean plastic pollution.

You don’t leave trash and waste scattered about your home, so why would ocean creatures want your trash floating around in theirs? Making these two simple switches to reusable masks and biodegradable pasta straws can significantly impact ocean conservation.

Innovation for the Future

When new problems arise, we need new solutions. The Covid-19 pandemic has caused many businesses to either evolve or risk shutting their doors. Some companies, like Pasta Life, have taken this opportunity to make the world a better place. To combat the rise of plastic pollution brought on by single-use items during the pandemic, we each need to do our part.

To be inspired with more pasta solutions to plastic pollution, you can follow Pasta Life on Instagram, or grab your own set of pasta straws along with a Slurp Mask and spread the word about combating our environmental issues!

Ian Monroe

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

“Be yourself — don’t try to impress others.” With Penny Bauder & Jamie-Lee Kay

by Penny Bauder, Founder of Green Kid Crafts
Community//

Companies Standing Up for the Environment

by Barry Nerhus
Community//

Women Of The C-Suite: “File your intellectual property immediately and enforce it aggressively” with Emma Rose Cohen and Chaya Weiner

by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.