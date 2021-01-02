How Office Artwork Can Be Beneficial To Your Employees

If you’ve spent the majority of your working life in an office, you’ll know how sterile and dull many office spaces can be. Often there is a tendency for workplaces to limit their decorations, in an attempt to avoid distractions for employees and to encourage staff to focus on their work. However, the opposite is true, and with the correct decorations and choice of artwork, you’ll find that you can help boost your employees’ productivity and wellbeing. By choosing a variety of artwork for your walls and sculptures for your workplace, you can create a warmer and less stressful environment that your team will enjoy working in every day.

What type of artwork should you showcase in your office?

The most popular art styles that are usually displayed in offices include photography or paintings, abstract artwork, and reproductions of popular pieces of art. Your corporate office decor options are simply endless, and you can choose any style or type of work to fit your office size and space. If you are working within a specific industry, such as the travel and leisure industry, you may want to find artwork related to this field. Alternatively, you can choose very abstract work to give your team something to reflect on and question every day when they pass the displays.

Office artwork can increase mental wellbeing

The right artwork selection in your office can help to promote feelings of calmness and create a more relaxed atmosphere for your team. There’s nothing worse than having to stare at blank walls all day long, and art can provide a momentary escape and distraction from the stresses and pressures of everyday work tasks. While distractions aren’t always a good thing, art can stimulate individuals’ imagination and creativity, which is essential for good results and new product ideas in many industries. Research suggests that looking at artwork, especially travel or nature scenes, can reduce stress and anger while also restoring energy levels. With the popularity of natural scenes in the art world nowadays, you’ll be able to find some relaxing pieces that will offer your employees a moment of meditation which transports them to a faraway land during even the most stressful of days.

Boosts Productivity

As well as increasing mental wellbeing within your employees, it’s been found that artwork can boost productivity levels within the workplace. With so many people opting to work from home nowadays, having a more aesthetically pleasing and welcoming office might encourage employees to visit your building more often and make them feel more relaxed and comfortable working in this environment. Artwork encourages employees to take short mental breaks from their work, which in turn increases productivity levels. No one is going to be able to work at their best for a whole day while staring at a computer screen. By refreshing your mind and stimulating your senses through art for a couple of minutes each hour, you’ll return to your work with increased focus and be able to complete tasks more efficiently.

Supporting Local Businesses and Artists

Your office is a great place to showcase local artists and businesses, and when you choose to decorate your office space, you can make a statement by supporting local artists. This will help your company to create new relationships within your town or city, which may, in turn, help boost your business. Team members will enjoy seeing artwork of local landscapes, encouraging them to explore their local area further. By creating a gallery within your office building, you’ll encourage your employees to express their individuality and creativity. Local businesses will be proud and excited to be showcased within a large office or building, and it will help spread the word of their artwork. When you have visitors to your building, you’ll find the artwork to be a great talking point to introduce them to your company and the local area. During this challenging time we find ourselves in, it’s important to support small businesses, so if you are looking for new pieces to put on your walls, try to support a local artist before ordering a generic piece of artwork online.

Office artwork can transform even the dullest of offices into a place where your employees truly enjoy visiting each day. The benefits from the addition of just a few simple pieces of art are extensive, and with an increase in mental wellbeing and productivity, you’ll notice that as a company you gain a higher quality and output of work. Improving your office space doesn’t have to cost a fortune, but it will be well worth the time and effort to create a warm and welcoming environment that your team will enjoy working in.