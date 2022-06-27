How Nuria Codina Begins Her Day With Focus

To protect my mental health, I work toward being mentally balanced. So I like to be grateful every day and remember how lucky I am, as there are so many injustices in the world. Gratitude is a great way to stay grounded and joyful, since it reminds you of how many blessings you have in life.

I also use a personal agenda and I like to have an overall vision of my day in the morning. Even on my days off or on holidays, keeping an agenda helps me to make decisions and choices about what I do with my day.

For my physical and mental health, I go to the gym four days a week. I balance my routines so I have one or two sessions of yoga and meditation per week and not only aerobics or harder exercises.

One of the most relaxing things that helps to improve the quality of conversations and build a better relationship with my husband is walking around with our dog. It could be in the city or in the mountains, but we have a minimum of one walk per day. It’s a moment when you are focused on talking and active listening since we are not busy doing other things. We forget the mobile phone and it’s a moment just for ourselves. In general, I love to be with my family and real friends, it’s very energizing and makes me feel happy.

Finally, I love to cook because it relaxes me and I love to know that what I’m eating is good for me. When you cook for others you make people happy, so it’s also a great source of joy and connection for me.

I encourage everyone to find their own well-being tips that help them with their mental health. Find out what you love to do, what brings you energy and balance, and do that today!