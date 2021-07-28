Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Nonprofits Can Raise Funds During a Pandemic

By

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a drastic change in the daily functioning of nonprofit organizations worldwide. Nevertheless, these nonprofit organizations have to continue raising funds for their missions during this unsettled time if they are to stay afloat.

If the mission of one nonprofit organization is directly dealing with COVID-19, it might be difficult to persuade their donors that their task still needs funding. However, some of their supporters are burdened, but do not give up. Therefore, there are a few ways nonprofit organizations can source funds during a worldwide pandemic.

BEGIN WITH UNDERSTANDING

COVID-19 has caused an impact on nearly every person in the world, whether their supporters are operating virtually, caring for others, responding to their communities, being taken care of, or striving to find work. The more a nonprofit connects with them, the more likely they are to give ground to requested funds.

DONATIONS

The norm within humanity is helping those in need. Most of the beneficiaries are now in demand more than ever. Everyday essentials like housing and food drives are necessary, as many people have been laid off work due to COVID-19. Starting fundraising specifically for COVID-19 relief will appeal to many supporters who may be grieving.

EXPLAIN IN DETAIL WHAT HAS CHANGED

Having wealth or living in poverty is relative to everyone. This means that some may have been primarily affected by the pandemic while others were not. Nonprofits should share reality on the ground. Some people are stuck at home. Paint the exact picture of what is going on in the nonprofit organization. This has led to people impacting the organizations in many different ways.

DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING AND VACCINATION

Some nonprofit organizations offer healthcare services for free or low cost for people with a low income. In addition, they offer drive-through testing and administering of COVID-19 vaccines. Doing so has given rise to people donating funds for such organizations to help curb the spread of the virus, even without visiting healthcare facilities.

These nonprofit organizations have worked hard on sensitizing the COVID-19 disease. They have helped people better understand the COVID-19 virus and how to avoid contracting the infection to minimize the spread. This alone has been vital in fundraising for many organizations, as people understand the weight brought by the disease.

Originally published on KimberlySpringsteenAbbott.net

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott is the CEO and sole shareholder of Commonwealth Capital Corporation in the Tampa Bay Area of Florida. She is an innovative figure in the equipment leasing and finance field with over four decades of experience who strives to promote and empower female entrepreneurs like herself.

     

    Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott was the recipient of the 2012 SmartCEO and SmartCEO Best Company Award, ranked in the Top 500 Women-Owned Businesses in the U.S. in 2013, and the 2018 Enterprising Woman of the Year Champion.

    Since 1997 Kimberly has been the CEO, sole shareholder and has been elected to the board of directors of the parent corporation, Commonwealth Capital Corporation. On a day to day basis she oversees the Portfolio Advisory Committee, the Audit Committee, the Disaster Recovery Committee and the Executive Committee of the Board. Over the course of her tenure at CCC Kimberly has completely overhauled the business plan to increase revenue, has grown the company’s capabilities, entered new equipment markets, and expanded the company to new locations. Kimberly Springsteen-Abbott has executed her duties flawlessly and consistently discovers ways to improve business strategy and efficiency. Her additional duties include risk management, business strategy, product development, due diligence and parent-company compliance.

