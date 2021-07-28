How Nonprofits Can Raise Funds During a Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought about a drastic change in the daily functioning of nonprofit organizations worldwide. Nevertheless, these nonprofit organizations have to continue raising funds for their missions during this unsettled time if they are to stay afloat.

If the mission of one nonprofit organization is directly dealing with COVID-19, it might be difficult to persuade their donors that their task still needs funding. However, some of their supporters are burdened, but do not give up. Therefore, there are a few ways nonprofit organizations can source funds during a worldwide pandemic.

BEGIN WITH UNDERSTANDING

COVID-19 has caused an impact on nearly every person in the world, whether their supporters are operating virtually, caring for others, responding to their communities, being taken care of, or striving to find work. The more a nonprofit connects with them, the more likely they are to give ground to requested funds.

DONATIONS

The norm within humanity is helping those in need. Most of the beneficiaries are now in demand more than ever. Everyday essentials like housing and food drives are necessary, as many people have been laid off work due to COVID-19. Starting fundraising specifically for COVID-19 relief will appeal to many supporters who may be grieving.

EXPLAIN IN DETAIL WHAT HAS CHANGED

Having wealth or living in poverty is relative to everyone. This means that some may have been primarily affected by the pandemic while others were not. Nonprofits should share reality on the ground. Some people are stuck at home. Paint the exact picture of what is going on in the nonprofit organization. This has led to people impacting the organizations in many different ways.

DRIVE-THROUGH TESTING AND VACCINATION

Some nonprofit organizations offer healthcare services for free or low cost for people with a low income. In addition, they offer drive-through testing and administering of COVID-19 vaccines. Doing so has given rise to people donating funds for such organizations to help curb the spread of the virus, even without visiting healthcare facilities.

These nonprofit organizations have worked hard on sensitizing the COVID-19 disease. They have helped people better understand the COVID-19 virus and how to avoid contracting the infection to minimize the spread. This alone has been vital in fundraising for many organizations, as people understand the weight brought by the disease.

