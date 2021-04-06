Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Nonprofits Can Fund Themselves

Some people think it’s harder for nonprofits to raise money than businesses; however, this is not true when an organization is well known or when suitable fundraising methods are set into place. There are numerous ways that a nonprofit group can raise funds themselves.  Crowdfunding  Crowdfunding is the new, alternative form of requesting money. The funds […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Some people think it’s harder for nonprofits to raise money than businesses; however, this is not true when an organization is well known or when suitable fundraising methods are set into place. There are numerous ways that a nonprofit group can raise funds themselves.

 Crowdfunding

 Crowdfunding is the new, alternative form of requesting money. The funds are not borrowed, have no interest rates, and do not have to be paid back. However, one charity is competing with thousands of other great ideas on a crowdfunding platform; one idea will be repeated hundreds of times. Still, someone else will pay for a more extensive marketing campaign or have more luck.

 Fundraising

 Before crowdfunding, fundraising was the traditional method that a nonprofit organization used to raise money for their cause. The quality of the fundraiser is more important than the quantity. A once-yearly, high-quality fundraiser is more effective than a series of mediocre, biweekly fundraisers that no one attends. The fundraiser organizer should turn an annual fundraiser into the biggest, most celebrated event of the year. Several months of preparation in advance is expensive and time-consuming, but the results are significant donations that fund efforts for an entire year.

 Grants

 Nonprofits must apply for grants every year or so to receive free money from the government or other organizations. Part of the process involves writing a grant letter in the same way that a business owner writes a business plan. The purpose is to show that the organization’s goals, values, and actions are worth investing in. 

 Sponsorship

 An individual, company, or organization can join a sponsorship program and become a sponsor. Sponsors are responsible for providing the funds themselves or use their connections to contact others who could provide the funds.

 Donations

 Many organizations have websites where they ask for money and receive donations. In buildings, they may have donation boxes or signs to remind their visitors. Their donation bins may appear in retail or grocery stores that are sponsors of the organization.

 There is an overwhelming collection of online fundraising networks that are willing to promote good causes. There are numerous methods of making money without selling products or services that have worked for millennia. Every nonprofit group has the opportunity to raise enough funds to support any project.

    Andrew Elsoffer Headshot

    Andrew Elsoffer, Soccer Coach, Outdoorsman, and Investment Advisor at ABE Wealth Management, LLC

    For over 25 years, Andrew Elsoffer has been coaching soccer in his community of Cleveland, Ohio. As a young man, Andrew was a three letterman athlete, holding positions on his school's soccer, baseball, and hockey teams. Later, he would play for the University of Michigan, semi-professionally for the Ann Arbor Cannon Club, and professionally for the Detroit Kickers. After some time, Andrew Elsoffer decided to focus on his career as a financial advisor, but he has never been able to abandon soccer.

    Though Andrew's time playing soccer may be over, he has never left the sport completely behind. He has held coaching positions on a number of community and club teams for the last 20 or so years. To him, coaching gives him the greatest chance of making a positive impact on the young athletes in his community. Andrew Elsoffer is also the former President of the Orange Crush Soccer League. 

    When he's not involved with soccer, Andrew Elsoffer is a trusted investment advisor. Andrew has cultivated 25 years of experience in the industry, amounting to a successful career in the financial industry. His people-first approach to business, as well as his passion for community ties in his career, are evident in his day-to-day dealings.

    Beyond his love of soccer and his dedication to his career, Andrew Elsoffer is also an avid outdoorsman. From hiking and biking to horseback riding and deep water fishing, Andrew thrives in the wilderness and has fostered a keen fondness of nature. Whenever possible, Andrew enjoys traveling to incredible natural destinations both domestic and international.

    For more information about Andrew Elsoffer and his passions for philanthropy, soccer, and the outdoors, please visit his websites or check him out on social media.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    //

    7 Fundraising Ideas For Nonprofit And Individuals

    by Manish Shrimal
    Jay Cohen Northern Leasing
    Community//

    The Four Best Platforms for Charity Crowdfunding

    by Jay Cohen
    Community//

    Crowdfunding is Changing the World for the Better

    by William Hofmann

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.