How Nicole Fleming Puts Her Own Oxygen Mask on First

Honestly, to thrive and be at my best it’s absolutely crucial that I get enough sleep. If I get those eight hours, everything else is a bit easier. Exercise helps as well, but at times I feel too busy to dedicate myself to it. I enjoy reading and downtime as well. Enjoying time with friends, walk and talks, and stepping away from my work computer when I can help me unplug and recharge. When I’m dealing with stress and need to step back, I remind myself of who I truly am, not what I perceive the world thinks of me.

From a mental health standpoint, I make absolutely sure I am working with my providers to maintain a medication regimen that works for me and my family. When I hear my inner critic speaking up, I try to drown out the negative thoughts with positive truths or facts that I can prove to myself. My inner voice can be a major obstacle at times, but as with everything I’m working on it a little bit at a time. I have also started taking supplements daily and this has helped boost my energy levels and overall feeling of well-being.

I was undiagnosed for many years (I later learned I have Bipolar Disorder and Adult ADD), so my coping skills were limited and my ability to navigate the world was hampered. After I began therapy and a medication regimen, I was able to see the world through new lenses and to understand that I must rely on facts, not my inner voice, to give me guidance. I was able to really comprehend my worth and hone my coping skills over time. I found that I need to care for myself, or I simply could not be the caregiver I wanted to be. My steps may seem small, but they have saved me from myself more times than I can count.

By no means has it been easy or a breeze for me, but once I accepted that the diagnosis of Bipolar and ADD were true, then I began working on how I could better myself and thereby my well-being. I asked myself a few simple questions: 1. What do you want your life to look like? 2. How can I adapt better to my surroundings and allow new people into my life? 3. Do you want to feel like an outsider for the rest of your life?

I have to tell you I am a very lucky person, my husband has been through this entire journey alongside me. It took the rest of my family a while to accept that I was not just being mean, hateful, irritable, or unwelcoming on purpose. New situations still cause me stress, but once I allow myself to be part of the group and enjoy the people around me, I relax and feel my personality coming through. I am a lot of fun and funny too, but for the longest time I could not allow others to see this side of me for fear of judgment or not being liked.

All three of my adult children have also been diagnosed with one form or another of Bipolar, so my struggles growing up and my ability to navigate my world with career and family success are a testament to medication and talk therapy. When people hear that you have Bipolar the automatic judgment is that you must be crazy, when in all reality it is your perception of the world and how you fit into it that’s off. My very small steps keep me centered and grounded and allow for me to make my way in a world of “normal” people.

At work, I work every day to be the best leader I can be. I am a very empathic person and I did the job that my team currently does for over nine years, so I am well versed in what needs to happen for my team to be successful. I do find that human connection with others motivates me to be a better leader and connect on a deeper level with my team. I read what I can about leadership styles and leadership betterment, but I also enjoy self-help books that connect me to others around me. I have a strong Christian faith and this leads me to want to bring out the best in others, while bringing out my best also. I am very organized and this helps me to gather my thoughts and remember what I want to chat with my team about also. I would highly suggest being organized as a leader as ideas can get lost in the day to day work.

I would hope that by sharing my story, I could be a help to others that are suffering with Bipolar or ADD. I have been successful even if, by looking at my past self, you would not have thought it possible. Recovery is possible with strong support, medications, therapy, self-soothing techniques, and support from others when you are in crisis. I do not share my story lightly, many of my co-workers are unaware of my diagnosis and the “normal” world can be a harsh place for those that do not fit into a certain mold, but I believe it’s important for other people to know that it’s possible.