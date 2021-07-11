Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How New Women Entrepreneurs Can Feel More Confident

Every day, more and more women are leaving the workplace and becoming entrepreneurs. They’re also working on side hustles and additional work. Starting a business is a way for women to fulfill their career passions. And it’s also a proactive way to deal with glass ceilings at work and other issues that are unique to […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Every day, more and more women are leaving the workplace and becoming entrepreneurs. They’re also working on side hustles and additional work.

Starting a business is a way for women to fulfill their career passions. And it’s also a proactive way to deal with glass ceilings at work and other issues that are unique to women. 

I used to be a full-time registered nurse. I became a plugin developer and run my own business now. This grew from a time when I was looking after my newborn child and found a lot of time on my hands. 

For women, having a business can give them freedom and a more flexible way to make money. But this doesn’t mean that there aren’t challenges. 

A lot of women lack confidence in their ability to lead others and sell great products. This is a mindset issue that needs experience and support. 

In this post, I’ll share how women entrepreneurs can feel more confident in their abilities. Let’s take a look at how. 

Find a mentor

Anyone would feel more confident if they had someone knowledgeable and experienced having their back. 

One of the most powerful steps you can take is to find a mentor and build a relationship with them. There are women who have been on your path and are happy to help you make yours easier. 

And you can connect with other women entrepreneurs more easily today, thanks to technology. Let’s look at how you can find a mentor:

  • Join women entrepreneurial networks and check out their mentorship programs
  • Share your desire to get mentorship via social media
  • Talk to your peers and ask them for recommendations

It’s all about putting yourself out there and getting the word out that you need help. You’ll be surprised by how much hidden knowledge people possess that they don’t get a chance to share unless they’re asked.

It can take time but when you connect with a mentor, you’ll get answers and insights from someone who truly understands your struggle and needs help. 

Join a community

The way to get good at something is to immerse yourself in the subject. It isn’t enough to work on your own, read books, or do online courses. 

You also need to intertwine your learning with your social life. And for women entrepreneurs, this means joining communities of like-minded women. 

Today, many top business communities have women-only spaces. And you can also join groups on social networks for women in business. 

By being active on such groups and just interacting with others, you’ll get help and can also help others.

Build your skills

As an entrepreneur, you need to be skilled in multiple areas like marketing, finances, and interpersonal relationships.

And you can build your business and your skills by learning. Some easy and powerful ways to build your entrepreneurial muscle is to:

  • Read books
  • Listen to podcasts
  • Join an online course
  • Experiment with different strategies

As you keep learning and trying new things, you’ll build your skills and experience. And in time, you’ll feel confident.

Be comfortable with not knowing everything

You have to remember that every business is unique and it’s not possible to figure out what you need to know ahead of time. 

At times you’ll need to make decisions without complete knowledge. You have to learn as you go and just take chances. 

Not knowing everything is normal as running a business involves unexpected problems. You have to think out of the box and find new ways to reach people and carry out multiple tasks. 

All you need is a creative and experimental mindset and you’ll eventually figure out what you need to do. 

Back to you

You can become a solid entrepreneur with time and experience. No one knows what they’re doing at first and it doesn’t help to add worry and stress to your experience of growing a business

It’s possible to build confidence in your ability as a woman entrepreneur. I’ve laid out a few key strategies that you can use. Follow them and keep trying and you’re certain to achieve all your goals. 

    Stephanie Wells, Co-Founder at Formidable Forms

    Steph is the founder of Formidable Forms, a drag & drop form builder for WordPress that empowers freelancers to create form-based solutions.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Why you need to give yourself permission to ask for help

    by Katie Carr
    Community//

    Female Disruptors: Chanel Melton is shaking up entrepreneurship opportunities for women

    by Yitzi Weiner
    Community//

    “From Avocation To Vocation: How I Turned My Hobby Into A Career” With Julie Gordon White, CEO at The Well for Women Entrepreneurs

    by Yitzi Weiner at Authority Magazine
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.