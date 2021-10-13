How Nature Can Inspire You to be More Creative

Have you found that your creativity is coming to a halt?

It’s time to go for a walk in the park, or hike on some rustic trails.

Being closer to nature does wonders for the mind and the aftereffect of being in a natural setting like a park or by a lake invokes ideas and inspiration that you can apply to your next brainstorming session, blog post, or creative writing session.

Let’s dive in deeper and explore the ways you can interact with nature to become more creative in life.

It is the marriage of the soul with nature that makes the intellect fruitful, and gives birth to imagination. Henry David Thoreau

Go for a walk

I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order. John Burroughs

Walking has long been endorsed as a way to get physical and mental benefits. We’re often told to go for a walk when we have to think about something difficult. There’s something about being outdoors and using your body to move that brings balance to a troubled mind.

Talking a walk in natural settings or just taking a walk around the block can do wonders for your creativity. In fact, there have been studies confirming this.

It is likely that the stimulus you get from walking and changing your environment allows your mind to reset. And from a more calm but lively state of mind, you’ll find answers to pressing business or work problems.

You’ll find a change in the way you express yourself when you carry out your artistic hobbies. And if you are trying to grow your business, then you’ll find it easier to develop creative solutions to win more customers.

Play with natural objects and elements

Nature doesn’t just help you relax or provide you with inspiration for your next painting, it’s also full of physical objects that you can use to add creativity to your personal and professional project.

Have you ever tried painting with twigs? Do it and you’ll discover interesting and impactful ways to express yourself. And what about collecting seashells and pebbles and using them as decorative items on your office desk?

Adding pieces of nature in an ethical and creative way to your environment creates a vibrant place for you to live and work in. Just adding a potted plant to your room or decorating your journal with some dried flowers can perk you up immediately.

By bringing nature to your workspace, you create a calming and inspiring environment that will lead to more creativity in your writing, problem-solving, and more.

Boost your memory

Creativity is bringing together different things in never-before-seen combinations. To aid your creativity, you need to learn as much as you can and remember different things.

A study by the University of Michigan found that just viewing pictures of nature improves your attention span and memory. Going for a stroll in a park at any season creates even better effects, boosting your memory by 20%.

Make time to wander around and experience nature every week if not every day. The benefits you get from doing this are tremendous, especially when you want to find new ways to solve old problems or add a creative outlook to your work.

Conclusion

There’s a link between creativity and nature, just look at the many artists and architects who create amazing projects and credit nature as their muse.

There is no better designer than nature. Alexander McQueen

Why not try out some guidance from them in your own surroundings? Nature is all around us, waiting to inspire us when we need a little boost.