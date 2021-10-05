How my toxic relationship made me Boss Up into a Business Coach

Would you believe me if I said 3 years ago I had a completely different life? I was in a toxic relationship that nearly ruined my health. It started with insomnia, I experienced panic attacks every week and in the 4th year of the relationship I developed an autoimmune disease, my body was shutting down and it took me five years to connect the dots, and here’s how… I was on a work trip in LA, my hotel room was beautiful, it felt like being at a spa, you can smell relaxation. My bed was a queen, I laid my head down on the pillow and it felt like the bed was made for me, I fell into a deep sleep like never before. Now that I think about it, I didn’t experience sleep for five years, I couldn’t believe how good it felt because a part of me forgot what it felt like to be rested. On my flight back from LA I wasn’t excited to go home, I felt miserable and this feeling led to a panic attack on the flight, the passenger next to me slowly reached over and held my hand, they whispered a prayer and looked over to me and said in a very soft voice “don’t worry, you will be ok”. I was so grateful for this stranger who was comforting me because they made me feel seen but then it hit me like a ton of bricks… I hadn’t been seen in five years. No one knew the agony I was in but this stranger on the plane. When I returned home to no surprise I couldn’t sleep and now that I got a taste of what resting felt like I wanted more and I was ready to do anything to get it. It was the 5th night of not sleeping I was crying quietly on my couch, staring at my ceiling asking myself “is this going to be my f****** life?” and I didn’t have the answer yet BUT I was getting closer to it. When the morning arrived my ex and I got into an argument and I felt like I was going to explode but I gathered myself and went to work. I cried on my ride to work contemplating what to do with my life. I sat at my desk during lunch where I fell asleep and when I woke up I decided to end my relationship and never look back. My toxic relationship made me Boss Up. It was the best decision I ever made for myself, since then my autoimmune disease has disappeared, my insomnia has improved and I haven’t experienced a panic attack. I have learned to trust my intuition and my priority every day is my well-being, I love who I am becoming and I couldn’t be happier. Why am I sharing this story with you? Because this is what lead me to my path of becoming a Business Coach and Boss Up With Sahreen was born. I want you to know that you are in control of your life and you can do anything you want once you learn to trust yourself.