Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

How my toxic relationship made me Boss Up into a Business Coach!

Would you believe me if I said 3 years ago I had a completely different life? I was in a toxic relationship that nearly ruined my health.

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Would you believe me if I said 3 years ago I had a completely different life? I was in a toxic relationship that nearly ruined my health.

It started with insomnia, I experienced panic attacks every week and in the 4th year of the relationship I developed an autoimmune disease, my body was shutting down and it took me five years to connect the dots, and here’s how…

I was on a work trip in LA, my hotel room was beautiful, it felt like being at a spa, you can smell relaxation and lavender. As I lay in the bed, my head sunk into soft pillows, it was as if they were made for me, I fell asleep so peacefully. I didn’t experience sleep for five years, I couldn’t believe how good it felt to sleep because a part of me forgot what it felt like to be rested.

On my flight back I wasn’t excited to go home, I felt miserable and this feeling led to a panic attack on the flight, the passenger next to me slowly reached over and held my hand, they whispered a prayer and looked over to me and said in a very soft voice “don’t worry, you will be ok”. I was so grateful for this stranger who was comforting me because they made me feel seen but then I realized I hadn’t been seen in five years. No one knew the agony I was in but this stranger on the plane.

When I returned home to no surprise I couldn’t sleep and now that I got a taste of what resting felt like I wanted more. It was the 5th night of not sleeping I was crying quietly on my couch, staring at my ceiling asking myself “is this going to be my fkn life?” and I needed to answer the question. 

When the morning arrived my ex and I got into an argument and I felt like I was going to explode but I gathered myself and went to work. I cried on my ride to work contemplating what to do with my life. I sat at my desk during lunch where I fell asleep and when I woke up I decided to end my relationship and never look back. My toxic relationship made me Boss Up.

It was the best decision I ever made for myself, since then my autoimmune disease has disappeared, my insomnia has improved and I haven’t experienced a panic attack. I have learned to trust my intuition and my priority every day is my well-being, I love who I am becoming and I couldn’t be happier.

Why am I sharing this story with you? Because this is what lead me to my path of becoming a coach and inspired Boss Up With Sahreen. 

I want you to know that you are in control of your life and you can do anything you want once you learn to trust yourself. 

Stay in touch with me: https://bossupwithsahreen.com/

Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bossupwithsahreen/?hl=en

    Sahreen Quadir, Business Coach & Founder of Boss Up With Sahreen at Boss Up With Sahreen

    Sahreen started her business, Boss Up With Sahreen, because of her own experience working for many corporate jobs and having an unhealthy work/life balance. She managed multiple businesses and made over 21 million dollars in sales for corporate retail. She was a Sales Manager for 15+ years and developed a strong track record for increasing revenue and growing teams.

    Sahreen has been recognized as a trusted advisor in helping clients improve their business through mindset and coaching. Not only does she have a strong track record in her own personal and professional growth, but my past employees and my current clients can majorly attest to this too.

    https://bossupwithsahreen.com/

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Graffiti of man freaking out
    Community//

    Your Anxiety Loves You. No, Really.

    by Jenna Watson
    Community//

    Double header of burnout + loss

    by Kristen Gold
    Community//

    Break the Addictive Pattern of Toxic Relationships

    by Jaclyn Marie
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.