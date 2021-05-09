How My Pet Australian Shepherd Dog Helps Me Ease My Loneliness While Taking Care of It

The Australian Shepherd is a beautiful, strong dog that will become your best friend throughout its lifetime. They can adapt well to any space, even an apartment (as long as you take them out frequently for exercise, fun, and to use the bathroom).

Australian Shepherds are herding dogs, so they’re athletically built and diligent. They love having a job to do and will be great at following orders and commands. If you’re not looking for a herding dog, don’t adopt a retired herder, as they may grow bored if they’re not able to run around in open fields.

Most Australian Shepherds are adopted through breeders. You may get an Australian Shepherd mix through an adoption center or pound, and they’ll likely have the same energy and enthusiasm that a pure-bred would.

Training

Your Australian Shepherd will always be looking for an excuse to learn. They love pleasing their owners by learning new tricks and because they’re extremely trainable, you’ll never get aggravated trying to teach them simple commands.

Training your dog comes with many benefits, including:

Mental stimulation

Additional exercise

Better behavior

and a strengthened bond between you and your pup!

Training your dog is always the best option, as it will get them started with good behavior. An untrained dog may cause many problems for you later in their life, but only because they were never taught any different.

If you want to keep your Aussie happy for years to come, train them when you first adopt them or when they’re still young.

Grooming & Care

Australian Shepherds have medium to long hair that requires frequent brushing to keep it from getting matted. You should brush your dog’s hair every day to keep their coat clean and to keep them from shedding all over your house.

On top of a good brushing, you’ll also want to check your Aussie’s ears regularly for any signs of redness or bad odors, as those could be a sign of infection. Your veterinarian will be able to recommend a cleaning solution to keep these problems at bay.

And of course, you should always take your dog in for a yearly exam with their vet. Pure-bred Australian Shepherds are predisposed to a variety of different diseases, so it’s important to keep an eye on their health.

Common Problems with their Health

Australian Shepherds are a healthy breed, and there aren’t many genetic issues that run in their bloodline, so you don’t have to worry too much about them developing a life-threatening condition in their old age.

Common health issues amongst Australian Shepherds include:

Stomach problems

Skin irritation

Diarrhea

Allergies

Because of these conditions, you should think about getting pet insurance for your dog. That way, you don’t have to worry about paying high costs when they get sick.

Keeping Them Busy & Active

Australian Shepherds require a lot of exercise, so it’s best to keep them busy. Aussies require at least 1 to 2 hours of daily exercise. That means taking them for long walks or runs. If you can’t spend the time outside with them for that amount of time, let them run around in an enclosed yard for 1 to 2 hours each day.

Here are some ways to keep your Australian Shepherd busy, active, and happy:

Play fetch

Play flyball, a game that combines obstacle racing and fetch

Take your Australian Shepherd to the dog park

Play hide and seek to stimulate them mentally

Prove them with many toys (they love puzzle games)

Take them out on car rides

Socialize them when they’re still young

There are so many things you can do with your new best friend, but make sure that you give them lots of love and attention. If you do, they’ll surely stick by your side for their entire life.