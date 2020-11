By: Cory Harow

My children have impacted my life in a multi if ways. Their kindness, support, and unjustified love is what keeps me going. Being a doctor during the pandemic is the hardest endeavor I’ve ever had to go through. To say the least, my wife, Rachel Harow, has been an immaculate support system as well. Without my family, I wound’t be where I am today. During such a time of uncertainty, remember to thank and show gratitude to family members.