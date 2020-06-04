Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How my Husband’s Stroke prepared me for a Global Pandemic and the 5 lessons learnt

Staying connected, slicing and dicing your vegetables, moving your body - lessons learnt to help you cope with a global pandemic

By

Sometimes life throws you a massive curve ball.  You’re coasting along nicely then, boom!  It’s like a slap in the face and you are left stunned.  My husband suffered a severe, life-changing stroke in 2016.  And our world changed.  All plans for the future thrown into disarray. Sound familiar? 

After the initial shock you have hope.  It’s ok.  We’ve caught it quickly. We’ll pull through together and be back to normal in no time.  Then despair.  It can’t really be that bad can it?followed by anger as your new reality sets in.  Why did this happen?  How?  And then acceptance of the changes as you start to make new plans.

My health, mentally & physically suffered.  Our children were sitting O levels and final IB exams respectively in a few months and had ‘lost’ their Daddy.  I suffered anxiety and panic attacks for the first time in my life and was exhausted spending my days travelling across London in order to spend it at my husband’s hospital bedside, praying for a miraculous recovery, before returning to let the dogs out & feed the cat.  Some things remain constant. 

This is what I learnt then, and am relying on now during these uncertain times in the hope that it will help you too.

  1. Ask for help.  This may seem obvious but if, like me, you are used to being the one others turn to for help, then it can be hard to reach out and admit you are struggling and you need some help or advice.  It takes courage and is not a sign of weakness.  In fact, it is the opposite.  It shows strength of character.  So be brave.  Ask.
  2. The value of friendship.  I could not have coped as well as I did without my friends and family rallying around for the tears and the laughter.  The poor jokes.  The worries and concerns shared, the meals out and glasses of wine.  They really helped me to hold it together and I will be forever grateful. Stay connected.
  3. Daily movement.  Getting outside in the fresh air helps clear my head.  The benefits of daily movement are not just physical ones. It provides mental health benefits too, vital if you are suffering from low mood and anxiety. Take a daily walk. Get moving.
  4. Yoga and meditation.  My go-to for easing my stress, making me more connected and aware and helping me to sleep at night.  I use a guided meditation and frequently practice gentle yoga in the early evening.  If you are not into yoga try doing gentle stretches and deep breathing.  Give it a go.
  5. Cooking.  Now I never thought I would say that.   This is a girl who could burn a salad! Our food choices affect our mood. Eat junk and you’ll feel like junk.  Stress weakens our immune system making us more susceptible to illness so it is essential to eat a healthy balanced nutritious diet.  I have learnt to love my kitchen.  I am still a work in progress but if I can manage to produce a simple, yet delicious and nutritious meal then you can too.  Look up some recipes for inspiration, play some music, awaken your senses and get cooking. 

Exercising, eating healthy and practicing self-care is a lifestyle.  You need to be able to help yourself first before you are able to best help others.  The biggest take-away I can give you:

YOUR HEALTH IS YOUR WEALTH AND YOU ARE YOUR MOST IMPORTANT ASSET

    Valerie Green, Integrative Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach

    Valerie Green

    Bio:  Valerie Green is a certified Integrative Nutrition Health and Wellness Coach, passionate about helping those with busy lives in a state of overwhelm, manage their stress levels through nutrition, movement and well-being.

    Although born in Ireland, Valerie was brought up in Zimbabwe and Dubai.  She has lived a nomadic existence residing in London and Sotogrande in Spain.  A mother of two young adults, Valerie has worked as an Estate Agent in London, and in finance on the London International Financial Futures and Options Exchange.  She is also a full time Carer to her husband.

    Following her husband’s life changing stroke in 2016, Valerie graduated from IIN, the Institute of Integrative Nutrition.  Her mission to help her husband on his recovery journey and the fall out her children suffered, has driven her desire to help others manage their stress levels in order to live a happy and vibrant life with renewed energy and focus.

    Now residing in Ireland with her husband, Valerie works with clients from all over the world offering one to one coaching.  Her passion is to enable others avoid burnout and the serious health implications that come with it and help get their lives back on track through simple, actionable, lifestyle changes.

     

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Photo Credit: CreateHER
    Community//

    What Moments of Crisis Have Taught Me

    by Jenina Nunez
    Community//

    Lessons I learnt from the life-changing last 6 months!

    by Amrita Angappa
    Community//

    For Workers Who Have Lost Their Jobs Due to COVID-19

    by Kathy Dolbow Doran, M.S. Ed.

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.