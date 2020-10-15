Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How My Gap Year After High School Turned Me into a Sleep Activist

A story of a student with a mystery illness to running an international NGO

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

During my last year of high school, I could not stay awake. I was always sleepy in class – even after 9 to 12 hours of sleep. Yes, twelve! I had no time for friends, family, homework, or fun. My sleep problems were single-handedly destroying my life. So I decided to take a medical gap after graduating.
I thought, okay, maybe now’s the time to get my life back together. Only to find out that even getting an 8 to 5 job wasn’t enough to help me stay awake. At work, my teammates labeled me the “sleepy girl.” At that point, I needed to get back the control I lost over my time. I started doing my own research and talking to colleagues and friends about my sleep obstacles. Our conversations made me realize I wasn’t the only one. The more I dug deep into research, the more shocking the results were. Sleep resources, education, and necessities are not available to everyone. In fact, studies prove that there is a direct correlation between socioeconomic status and sleep deprivation.
As I was, I’m sure you are in awe by these facts. It had never crossed my mind that sleeping was a luxury. As an eighteen-year-old, I decided it was time to fight for sleep equity not only in vulnerable communities but also in the corporate world and for the average citizens. There is currently a huge gap we need to fill. If you are one of the people struggling with sleep, advocate for your health to be taken seriously. If you are a new parent, you should have the right not to go back to work due to financial obligations. If your child isn’t getting enough sleep, help them fix their schedule. If you’re a person used to taking naps during the day, try talking to your HR representative about a flexible work schedule.
I was there; I was you. If there is one advice I wish someone gave while about my sleep is to take it seriously. It is not just resting. Sleeping plays a massive role in our day to day lives, and it is time for us to all start dreaming of a world where sleep deprivation isn’t unintentionally enforced. I went from a desperate student trying to find answers to a passionate sleep advocate in less than six months.
My advocacy transitioned into social entrepreneurship. Founding End No Sleep, Inc., a (501)(c)(3) NGO whose main mission is to educate on sleep hygiene, raise awareness about the current silent sleep epidemic, and provide vulnerable communities with the sleeping necessities they need. I am certain you can join me in paving a path to put an end to sleep deprivation. Not only for those of us can’t afford to get a good night’s sleep but also for those who think it’s unnecessary.

    Nancy Bosnoian, Founder and Chief Execute Officer of End No Sleep, Inc., Columbia University Undegraduate Student at End No Sleep, Inc.

    Nancy Bosnoian is 20-years-old, originally from Aleppo, Syria, and a freshman at Columbia University. She is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of End No Sleep, Inc. an internationally NGO on a mission to help you get a good night’s sleep. 

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How I (finally) Cured My Insomnia

    by Katherine Sauer
    Well-Being//

    Refresh and Reboot With Basic Sleep Hygiene

    by Maggie Reyes
    Nisha Sharma / EyeEm/ Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    I’m Convinced That Exercising in the Morning Has Transformed My Productivity, and Research Backs Me Up

    by Adam Barsouk

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.