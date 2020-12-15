Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How My Daily Commute to Work was a Major Wake Up Call

How long will it take you to stop wishing and start doing?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
&lt;span&gt;Photo by &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/@charles_forerunner?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Charles Forerunner&lt;/a&gt; on &lt;a href=&quot;https://unsplash.com/s/photos/train-station?utm_source=unsplash&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_content=creditCopyText&quot;&gt;Unsplash&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/span&gt;

Unhappy. Exhausted. Stressed.

These are the words that came to mind as I looked at all of the faces around me on the train during my daily commute to work.

Nobody looked too excited about being there.

Of course, we have things in our personal lives that cause us to feel this way, but I couldn’t help but wonder how many people were dreading the day because they hate their jobs.

I was spending an hour and a half on the train every day, going back and forth to a job I didn’t enjoy. A job that had me counting down the minutes until I could go home. A job that was sucking the life out of me.

History kept repeating itself. I’ve had many jobs I didn’t like, and in that moment, when I was looking around on the train, I had a powerful realization.

I was never willing to DO anything about it!

My day would go something like this:

  1. Wake up wishing I didn’t have to go to work.
  2. Commute to work.
  3. Spend my day at work staring at the clock, hoping it would move just a little bit faster.
  4. Commute home from work.
  5. Sit in front of the TV mindlessly for a couple of hours.
  6. Dread going to work tomorrow.
  7. Cry.
  8. Go to bed.

Rinse and repeat. Sound familiar?

I was so wrapped up in how unhappy I was, how purposeless my life felt, and how I’d never find something I genuinely liked to do, that I wasn’t doing ANYTHING to try to shift the reality of it.

How was that helping me?

It wasn’t. Something had to change.

Slowly but surely, I started doing one productive thing per day that helped my days feel less tiring, while I worked to find a job I enjoyed. I committed to creating a future I was happy with, one step at a time.

Here are a few tips that might help you too:

  1. Determine the root of what is making you unhappy. Maybe your ideas aren’t being heard or implemented. Maybe it’s the company culture. Maybe it’s the industry or job itself. Once you know what’s really bugging you, you can work towards solutions while you look for something better.
  2. Make a list of pros your current job. if you hate it, what positives does your job give you? A paycheque? A great group of friends? Transferable skills? A great cup of coffee or a delicious croissant from the café nearby? Even if they’re small things, they can help you find joy in a tough situation.
  3. Find ways to be fulfilled outside of work. A solid morning routine really helped me with my mindset and made my day less draining. I loved walking my dogs. I enjoyed volunteering. What can you do before you get to work and after you get home that gives you a sense of purpose?

It’s really hard to feel stuck in a job you hate.

The harder part, though?

Allowing months and years to pass before actually DOING something to change it.

Learn from my mistake. Don’t get sucked in so deep to the point where you feel you’ll never find your way out.

    Heather Burns, Certified Life Coach

    Heather is a certified life coach. She helps millennial women who are stuck in a job they hate move towards a more fulfilling career. To connect with Heather, find her on Instagram at @heyheatherburns.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Choose to be the change

    by [email protected]
    Community//

    How I Outlived My Worst Work Days

    by Vy Luu
    //

    How my daily commute changed my working life.

    by Angela Sidell

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.