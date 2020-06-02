How Music Helps Me Thrive, Even During Difficult Times

I would love to share a bit of my personal story with you and how music keeps making me thrive.

I fully believe, that doing what one loves and is good at is what makes a person happy. When I am content within, only then can I share my inner strength with others, and, hopefully, spread the good vibes. No matter how hard, or how many failures––main thing is to keep going and to keep believing in oneself! That’s the only way. Oh, and of course, power naps! I am an avid believer in those!

Now, a bit about myself.

My name is Eve. I am 39. I am a musician. And I still haven’t made it big, or even semi big. Or even close to any type of big. But who cares! Well, let’s be honest –– I do. Yet, what I care more about is to keep writing, and composing, and sharing my works with the world, because that is the only way I know how to function in this reality.

I am not your conventional woman: never wanted children, never felt the need to create another human being. What I really felt the need for, my entire life, since I can remember myself ––– has been to create music and songs, and poetry, and to share them with people; to find soulmates through notes and words, through harmonies and rhymes, through wearing my heart on the sleeve and seeing that someone else has a heart of exactly the same shape. My works are my children. And do I have many. And do they bring me joy, and do they hurt me sometimes. Like, when I release something so painfully personal and so infinitely important for me, only to see it being ignored by the world. I am sure, if an artist/musician is reading this, there is a big chance they’d know what I am talking about. We write from the very core of ourselves, but we need an audience, we crave appreciation.

We, musicians, we, artists, we people.

Yet, year after year, decade after decade, one unnoticed release after another, I pick myself up, I collect the broken pieces, and I keep going. Because I know that my music is good. And I know, someone on this huge sphere of a rock called The Earth, will listen to these and songs and will feel slightly less alone, will know there is a kindred spirit somewhere there, in another town, in a foreign country, or maybe they’ll be on the same block… or maybe they are not even born yet. But I choose to hope. And keep going on.

And I thrive. I thrive within. Because I keep writing.

I hope my songs will find a way to your heart!

Here are just a few I’ve selected for you.