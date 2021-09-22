How Much Truth Informs Your Conscience?

I will be the first to admit that sometimes I don’t want to know or hear the truth; however, at the end of the day, I know the truth is the only way to peace and total health.

When You Lie To Yourself, You Injure Your Health

The many ways people lie to themselves often boggles my mind. The mind, as I have often said, is our most powerful weapon; yet, it can also be our weakest link. I think when we learn to accept some truths, life will be that much more enjoyable.

Examples of lies we tell ourselves regularly:

I got this I am only going to have one I will start tomorrow for sure It’s not that big a deal I am not afraid, I’m simply tired He or she did not really mean to hurt me It’s his or her fault I can keep up with the Jones

Why Do We Lie To Ourselves?

Maybe while we are at it, we can ask, “Why do we lie to others?” You’ve heard about the “little white lie” or perhaps, the “I did not want to hurt their feelings.” We lie to ourselves sometimes for the same reasons we lie to others:

We are embarrassed to admit we can’t cut it We’re ashamed that once again we let ourselves down Frankly, deep inside is the fear that “I am weak” Often, and this is dangerous, we do not want to face the truth There may truly be some “psychopathology” We want our cake, and we want to eat it as well

The Consequences Of Lying

You do not have to look too far to discover how damaging lies can be. Ultimately, all lies destroy the relationship. The relationship you have with God, the relationship you have with self, and the relationship you have with others will be destroyed and sometimes irrevocably. That destruction often comes with a loss of trust and a feeling of betrayal.

Lies create chaos and cause confusion, resulting in a loss of joy, peace, and contentment. You may be surprised to know that lying increases your level of stress. There is no need to go into the negative health consequences of stress, as you can find those in my previous articles.

Lies directly impact your health negatively. As you indulge in the extra bite, another drag, or one more shot, the lies you told yourself about your addiction is destroying your spiritual, psychological, physical, and financial health. Frankly, there is no such thing as a “little white lie,” because the consequence of every lie is a step away from total health.

How Does The Truth Set You Free?

It’s a no brainer. The truth allows you to live your life abundantly by giving you clarity about right and wrong. The truth strengthens you to speak, act, and think from a state of love. You gain the ability to accept the reality when it is grounded in truth. Interestingly, you develop the patience necessary to overcome obstacles and resist temptations.

If you know the truth and continue to live a lie, what does that say about you?

The truth is that life will have difficulties and setbacks. The biggest truth that many people struggle to accept is that they are not in control. Yet, you do make a choice everyday about who or what controls your life. You will never succeed solely on “willpower.” I can attest to that fact. In the quiet before the storm, before the world wakes up and intrudes on your peace, the truth dawns on you: fear always leads to destruction and the only way to conquer fear is to fully embrace love.