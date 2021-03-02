Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Much Space Do I Need: Tips For Calculating An Appropriate Sized Office Space

When it comes to shopping for real estate for your business, bigger is not necessarily better. Though no one wants to end up in a cramped workspace, oversized offices come with their own set of problems, such as higher utility bills and maintenance needs. To make sure a person gets the right amount of space for their workplace, business owners need to consider several different factors.

Decide Between Open and Closed Floor Plans

 The type of floor plan an office goes with will have a significant impact on their space needs. Usually, offices with an open floor plan need slightly less space. Meanwhile, offices that have a lot of enclosed spaces will need additional square footage. Just keep in mind that an open floor plan might not save a lot of space since it requires more conference rooms for quiet meetings. 

Calculate Usable Square Feet Per Person

 The usable square feet per person, or USF for short, is density measurement. It essentially helps a company figure out how much space goes towards workers and how much goes towards storage space, server rooms, and other non-occupied space. When trying to find an office space, plan on at least 175 USF for densely packed offices. More spacious offices typically have up to 325 USF.

Remember to Add Space for Circulation

 Hallways and circulation paths through desks add a surprisingly high amount of footage. Just adding enough space for everyone to walk around can increase overall office size by approximately 25 percent. The exact number will depend on how efficiently planned hallways are. In some cases, a correctly laid out circulation path can cut back on needed space. 

How Many Square Feet Per Office Feature?

 Those who want a precise figure can carefully total up the amount of space each employee and office item takes up. A larger executive office is typically around 200 to 250 square feet, while a smaller mid-manager office can be about 100 square feet. This little space can still accommodate a regular desk and a couple of guest chairs. Cubicles require less space, with each desk usually needing around 64 square feet. Meanwhile, the typical conference room takes up around 220 to 270 square feet.

    Marshall Kanner Miami, Principal/Manager at Midtown Development Associates, LLC

    Based in Miami, Florida, Marshall Kanner works in the real estate industry as an investor with two real estate businesses. At Midtown Development Associates, LLC, Marshall is the Manager and Principal, whereas at NC Rental Parks Ltd, he is the Treasurer and Principal. Marshall has a head for finance, as well as a love for learning, which has allowed him to expand his businesses significantly over 30+ years. Throughout his career, Marshall has worked hard to provide great opportunities for his clients and his employees, and he continues his hard work despite entering semi-retirement in recent years. Marshall continues to remain invested in the future of his businesses, and he looks forward to growing them further.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

