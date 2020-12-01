Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Much Oxygen Does My Brain Need?

Health When we arrive in this world, the first thing that we do is gasp for air. As we grow into adults and life gets busier and more stressful, pollution and artificially created O2 make the air we breathe not optimal for our bodies.  Thanks to plant-based sources, we can add oxygen to our body through […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Health

When we arrive in this world, the first thing that we do is gasp for air.

As we grow into adults and life gets busier and more stressful, pollution and artificially created O2 make the air we breathe not optimal for our bodies. 

Thanks to plant-based sources, we can add oxygen to our body through our diet to increase the quality of oxygen in our blood and strengthen our immune system. What does this mean?

The oxygen on an airplane is artificially made, therefore during a flight we are prone to jet-lag, dehydration and headaches. 

One of the best places to get quality air is from the outdoors. In nature we can breath better, we are more awake and alert, and therefore, we are happier. All of that happens because the quality of oxygen is much better when we are not confined to small spaces. 

To increase and improve the quality and the quantity of oxygen in our blood we need good amounts of chlorophyll. Leafy greens carry lots of oxygen in them, the darker the better. Kale is the best of all.

Some superfoods bring your oxygen levels up. Microalgaes such as Chlorella adds oxygen to our bloodstream, which spreads through our body and  brain, keeping us safe from all those bad side effects mentioned earlier.

Not only is adding oxygen to your daily life important, consider adding structure, or things to do during the day.  Humans are prone to develop mental issues such as negative thinking, depression and compulsive behaviors or anxiety without routines.

Three things need to happen to create a new healthy routine.

  • Make a committed decision about what you want to change.  
  • Plan what it is, in writing, this makes it more real, and helps you stay accountable.
  • Take consistent action towards it. Your actions can be small, but they need to be intentional.

When we create a new healthy habit it takes time to get used to it. Don’t be discouraged if you miss one or two, three or more days, it will catch on. Catch yourself and go back to the new routine as soon as you stray from it.  Our brain only learns by repetition. Remember when you were a baby and learned how to walk, you fell so many times but you didn’t get discouraged. You got up and tried again. This is how your brain works. You might fall off but you go back on track as soon as you catch yourself, repeat daily until it sticks.

    Gemi Bertran, CEO/Founder at Nourish the Brain Institute

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Real Truth About Breathing

    by Kirsi Bhasin
    Community//

    The Biology of Connection

    by David Fryburg, MD
    Community//

    Are You Breathing Correctly?

    by Meredith Hooke, CMMI, CLC

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.