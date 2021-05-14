How Much News Is Too Much News for Good Mental Health?

When the world is experiencing crises due to coronavirus pandemic, most of you might be willing to follow the news updates. You are interested to know how the medical health world is progressing to deal with this global threat, how long we may have to live with restrictions, how the economy and employment will be impacted, and many more.

The experienced clinical psychologists believe that in the current scenario, the degree of uncertainty is high and it drives the human brain to seek more information so that we can gain more control over situations. This is the main reason why most people stay glued to the television, news channels and social media feeds. It may make you feel less anxious for a small duration, but this behavior is ultimately going to leave the opposite impact on your mental health.

Studies reveal that excessive information through various channels and repeated news updates related to crises increase our anxiety. The more we try to become certain about what will happen in near future, the more anxious we feel. Moreover, one cannot be 100% certain about this pandemic-related situation; this imbalance in the state of mind leads to more stress and worry.

While media consumption up to some extend is fine, the excess of it can cause trouble to the listeners. Therefore, one needs to determine how much news is too much for good mental health. Experts advise understanding the difference between what information is useful to stay safe and what can cause anxiety. It is better to learn what you can do to stay safe from Covid-19, but counting on the increase in the number of cases every day may cause anxiety. Therefore, one has to be selective about media. It is better to follow the trusted sources of information only such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization.

Do not spend more time engaging with the troublesome Covid-19 new. Just bookmark few trusted sites and check the relevant updates only once or twice a day. Take away the anxiety-provoking information from your social media timeline. You can hide or block posts from sources that spread upsetting information all the time.

It is important to mention that some good news is still there; you just need to identify those sources. Follow social media channels that pay attention to uplifting news. You can also create a group test with your family and friends where you can share some positive news stories with each other. You can also use the new Netflix feature – Netflix Party where you can watch shows remotely with all your loved ones. It may help you feel relaxed and calm.

When viewing or reading news stories, it is necessary to check what is important and how it may affect our brain. The good news must make you feel an improved sense of community and connection. The news must educate you instead of creating fear about the situation. You can subscribe to the msnbc live news now to get the most relevant news updates regarding everything happening in the world.