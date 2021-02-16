Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How much love can you handle?

Do you see what is right in front of you?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
I love this photo. The image of water and sky and clouds and ocean… it’s like the pool loved the blue firmament so much it had to take a selfie with it. this place exists. I’ve seen it, though here I’m surrounded by frozen snowy ground and gray heavens. 

I suppose this same water and sky and clouds are here right now reborn in the icy flakes and in the gray.

Looking more carefully, the sparkling blanket covering the earth is quite luxurious. Above is a textured backdrop for the naked branches to display their elegant form.

Waking up to the truth that the elements in the photo and outside my window are both beautiful took me a while.

It makes me wonder, what else is hidden right in front of me in disguised? What is hidden in me concealed as a less desirable form?

Often times how we think about a situation can change everything. This is true for me, for my clients for most people I believe. The real question is how willing are you to see? How much love can you handle? How easy are you willing to let things get?

Here is an invitation to find out. A FREE zero pressure 30 minute coaching session with me. I would love to be your compassionate, creative guide as you answer those simple questions. I’ll share 3 simple coaching tools to help move you in the direction you want to go. Click here to schedule!

    Lori Bisser, Life Coach, Yoga and Mindfulness teacher, ERYT 300 at loribisser.com

    With a lifelong love of experiential learning, Lori has reinvented herself several times, while moving through life studying psychology, and fashion design, to working in cosmetology & real estate, moving beneath the surface was a natural desire to help people transform their lives. When she found yoga, it launched her into an independent study of contemplation, meditation and mindfulness in order to help others discover waking up to their own unique experience. Yoga is a discipline that goes far beyond what you see, asana or “poses” are just the surface of the practice. She has earned the designation of YACEP, as a yoga alliance continuing education provider. Yoga Alliance designations of 200 ERYT and 500 ERYT were achieved through a course of study with the New Day Yoga school in Georgia because of their emphasis on contemplation as a tool to be in relationship with God. Prenatal yoga training in Asheville NC, continuing ed with Baptiste, Childlight yoga, and numerous silent meditation retreats drew her to undertake a program in Mindfulness Based Stress Reduction. Martha Beck Life Coach Training and the pursuit of Master Life Coach certification have broadened her scope to round out her offerings, from private coaching, group coaching, and public speaking, to retreats, workshops, seminars and weekly yoga classes. Understanding better each day, how to guide people toward whole and happy lives is her heart’s desire.

