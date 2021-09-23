How much sleep an individual needs is really dependent on the person. A lot of people need about 8-9 hours whereas some can function perfectly fine on 6. There are no concrete numbers that apply to everyone but most people will be able to tell when they’re getting enough rest by how they feel during their waking life, says Georges Chahwan. If you feel tired all the time or never have any energy to do things then you may not be getting enough sleep every night.

If you’re very active during your waking hours then you may want to consider getting more sleep, but otherwise for most people between 6-10 hours is fine. Perfectly fine if they can get their ideal amount; however, it is important to remember that individual differences do exist and what works for one person might not work for another.

However, If you’re not getting enough, you’ll feel tired throughout the day, unfocused, or irritable/snappish. Healthy amounts are also associated with long-term health benefits like reduced risk of some diseases and better weight control, adds Georges Chahwan. When trying to figure out how much sleep works best for you, some experimentation might be required – try going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night until you find the amount that works best for you. You might need to do this for a few weeks, but you’ll eventually find your body’s “sweet spot” and know how much sleep is right.