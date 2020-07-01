Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Much Exercise Should You REALLY Be Getting?

We all know exercise is beneficial -- but here's exactly how much the science says you need.

By

What is truly needed for the health benefits? Sure, you go on walks and go on runs. But do you really know how much to aim for to cause positive change in your body? Here‘s what you need to know. As created by the American College of Sports Medicine!

By the way, these are meant for active adults. “Active” meaning occasional walks and runs and you do a home workout here and there. If this is you, get ready to create a new plan for yourself!

I love the ACSM guidelines because the numbers they share are pretty accurate for when we as PT’s, Trainers, or Strength Coaches try to advise to patients and clients. These numbers TRIGGER CHANGE in the body! 

The best part is, you don’t have to do it all at once! Aim for both aerobic AND resistance training minutes in the week. Cumulative minutes can still benefit you — you don’t have to do 30 minutes hour of aerobic cardio work non-stop. You can do 15 minutes walking to your local coffee shop and another 15 around the block after your WFH hours are done! Voila! 30 min towards the weekly goal!

Aerobic Training Guidelines

  • Aim for 2.5 to 5 hours of MODERATE intensity per week OR
  • 1–2.5 hours of VIGOROUS intensity per week
  • Spread out over multiple days
  • I.e. walking, running, cycling

Resistance Training Guidelines

  • 20 minutes has been shown to be beneficial, although this number is still uncertain
  • Aim for 2–3 sets of 8–12 reps
  • Movements should be SLOW & controlled
  • Target major muscle groups
  • Quality > Quantity
  • The last rep should be HARD but not IMPOSSIBLE
  • I.e. body weight exercises, weights, yoga

What is “moderate” and “vigorous” intensity?

If you’re not using target heart rate to help determine these ranges, you can use the Rate of Perceived Exertion and a scale of 0–10 to help gauge how you’re doing — with 0 being not hard at all, to 10 being very, very difficult.

  • Moderate intensity: you’re able to talk, but you can’t sing. About a 4/10 on the scale.
  • Vigorous intensity: you need to pause to say a few words. About a 6–10 on the scale.

Here’s a great visual to help:

So there you go. An easy way to map out your minutes to get to your weekly goal. Start small, stay dedicated. Be flexible, try new things. But most of all — just START moving!

Dr. Leada Malek, Doctor of Physical Therapy, Sports Clinical Specialist

Dr. Leada Malek is a licensed physical therapist and NSCA Strength & Conditioning Specialist. She also one of the top 9% of physical therapists that hold a board specialty in sports.  Dr. Malek is available for virtual physical therapy and fitness sessions, available through her website. Book online today!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Booming or Dooming Through COVID-19?

by Dr. Michael Mantell
Community//

“Take a step back and look at the bigger picture.”With Dr. William Seeds & Katrina TaTaé

by Dr. William Seeds
Community//

“Find your fitness fun.” with Dr. William Seeds & Jeanette DePatie

by Dr. William Seeds

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.