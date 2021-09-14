How Motivation Helps Melitsa Waage To Stay Above Stress And Burnout

At various points in our lives, we experience stress and burnout due to several factors such as workload, time, money, and mental preparedness. Without properly addressing our burnout and its cause, it can lead to longer periods of stress and unhappiness.

Fortunately, there are several ways on how to combat burnout. This includes self-care, organization, and finding the right balance. It all depends on every individual’s needs.

When it comes to Melitsa Waage, a high-performance coach and the founder of Epic Talks, her way to stay above stress and burnout is by determining what motivates her to do what she does in the first place.

Her Motivation Is Helping Others

“What motivates me is to have the ability to provide winning situations for other people! I want to see people win and Iʼm obsessed with the fact that I get to create this reality and build my empire in the process,” she said.

Melitsa’s motivation of helping others began when she was just a little girl. As a child with a dark past and no real hope for any success in her future, Melitsa had to deal with parents who used illegal substances, thus forcing her into the foster care system.

She was also mentally abused and constantly reminded she wasn’t good enough and would never amount to anything.

But despite these adversities, she knew she was destined for more. She knew she was created for greatness. She used her troubled past as a beacon of hope, sharing her story with the world and letting people know that “Things don’t happen to you, they happen for you.”

Her message is clear: she wants others to know that no matter what has happened in their lives, they can rise, conquer life, and create the life of their dreams if they allow it to happen.

So whenever Melitsa feels stressed or burned out, she turns to the reason why she began. As a result, it gives her a motivational boost so that she can fulfill her dream of helping others make their lives better.

Changing People’s Lives

Aside from motivating her, Melitsa’s dedication to helping others has led to multiple business endeavors, which are her ways of “paying it forward” to those in need and to individuals who are looking to amplify their lives and create life of their dreams.

Her company, Epic Talks, is a platform for young entrepreneurs to network monthly, share their ideas, take their businesses to the next level, and hold each other accountable for their progress.

There’s more that Melitsa wants to accomplish and it all stems from her desire to help others.

Learn more about Melitsa Waage on www.melitsa.com.