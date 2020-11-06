How Modeling & Acting Can Help Cope with Stress and Boost Confidence

Jude Beck on Unsplash

Modeling and acting can have significant benefits on your mental health. I’ve seen its psychological effects hand in hand thousands of times for over 30 years at my agency La Creme.

When we get contacted by aspiring actors or models who witnessed their parents get a nasty divorce or were bullied in school we know we can help them thrive. My team has seen the notable self-esteem improvements it has had on other talent.

To get far in life you need to be able to cope with stress. And if you can’t believe in yourself, then why should others?

A young lady recently stopped by my modeling agency asking if acting could help her overcome the major stress and depression she was facing. At the time, she was being bullied in school for being too pretty. Her classmates were jealous of her looks and they convinced her she did not fit in.

Her plan was to mask her true persona and fake to be someone that everyone could like. I understood where she was coming from, but I wanted her to learn how to be confident in her own skin.

She was a gorgeous young lady and I felt that fashion modeling would be a perfect fit for her.

A week later I got a call from a casting director seeking 13 models for a hair show and I thought of her. She went to the audition in Manhattan and ended up booking the job. It was her first time auditioning and she was picked out of the 300 other models who tried out.

La Creme’s staff that met her the first day she walked in through our door all agree that this booking and our support helped her cope with stress and build confidence. If you look at her now you would never think that she was being harassed by school bullies 6 months ago.

The effects acting can create are similar and just as effective. The greatest part is that it works for kids, adults, and even the elderly.

It is La Creme’s mission to help more people like this young lady thrive. No human being should have to deal with chronic feelings of stress, depression, or anxiety. Coping with stress and boosting confidence is possible.