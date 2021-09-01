Contributor Log In/Sign Up
How Mistakes Inspire Growth

Kevin Mauermann discusses how our mistakes can help us grow.

Failure. It’s something that almost everyone has had to go through during their life, whether it be an academic test, a job interview, or even something silly like trying to ride a bike for the first time. We have all made countless mistakes in our lives and have probably felt ashamed about the errors we’ve made. However, what’s important to realize is that making mistakes can actually be beneficial in the long run. It’s how we respond to these blunders that matters most. One of the keys to growing as a person and finding success in life is recognizing our errors and learning from them.

Reflecting On Our Mistakes

Seeing how we’ve messed up in the past will help us improve ourselves moving forward. As cliché as it sounds, there really are two different things that might happen when we make a mistake: it either makes us or breaks us. There’s a fine line between being able to recognize our errors and not letting them negatively affect your future actions. It is important that we learn from our past mistakes, and we have to realize that what has already happened cannot be changed. Accepting that mistakes are going to occur is a good way of confronting problems with a clear mind.

Learning From Our Mistakes Together

The greatest step in learning how to handle our own mistakes properly is realizing that other people can help us. Life consists of many situations where we will find ourselves in a predicament where we need help from someone else. When this happens, it’s easy to become embarrassed or even ashamed when asking for assistance, but there is no shame in asking for help. It is an essential element of growth to see that we do not have all the answers and can be taught by others more experienced than us. The people who are negatively affected by our mistakes are the ones who can help us the most. By working with these individuals, we will learn how to avoid making the same error again in the future and gain a better understanding of ourselves and others around us.

When we ask for assistance from other people, it should be clear that we are not seeking someone to tell us what to do. Instead, we should be approaching them as a person who can walk with us through the process of making amends.

Making mistakes is a vitally important part of life. It shows that we are human and able to learn from our past experiences. Being able to recognize one’s own blunders can be very difficult. However, by identifying these issues, a person will be able to grow and improve themselves. Helping others along this journey is also beneficial for everyone involved.

Learning from our mistakes can be a challenging and scary process, but when we come out on the other side better for it, it makes the entire process worth it.

    Kevin Mauermann, President at The Mauermann Group

    As President of The Mauermann Group, Kevin Mauermann continues to use his past education and prior work experience to grow sales and customer relationships. He has proven himself as a successful leader who is able to manage a diverse team of individuals while consistently growing sales. 

     

    Kevin is inspired by individuals who inspire change in an authentic way. He admires creativity and those who chase after success without taking advantage of others. These attributes have largely impacted the way Kevin chooses to lead, which is a large part of what has led to his own success.

