Thrive Global
How Mindfulness Plays an Important Role in Reducing Anxiety

meditation mindfulness

In this fast-paced world, it is ubiquitous that people get too concerned about little things. Sometimes, after a long strenuous day, we get so irritated by small things, that it brings out a hurricane of negative emotions on any activity. These things are nothing but the side effects of anxiety or stress. However, if these undesirable emotions are dealt with smartly, then one can easily keep it at bay.

There are various ways in which one can fight against anxiety. However, mindfulness takes the lead among the different methods available. This article will brief you on how mindfulness can reduce stress. 

Before proceeding ahead, let’s first understand mindfulness meditation.

Introduction to mindfulness 

Mindfulness is the practice of concentrating on your present status and situation. It refers to the ability of the mind to focus on the present while letting go of past and future concerns. It is the type of mental exercise in which you give focus to your breathing and bring the attention of your mind to your present activity. Many researchers have proved that mindfulness meditation is the best way to deal with anxiety. 

Top ways by which mindfulness can treat anxiety 

  • It improves cognitive ability

When anxiousness takes roots in a person’s mind, he or she is unable to get hold of personal responses. Anxiety weakens cognitive performance. However, with mindfulness meditation, the cognitive ability of the brain gets strengthened. Moreover, the ability to regulate emotions gets boosted. 

  • It helps one eliminates their previous concerns

In this complex world, it is inevitable to get distracted easily with your past feelings. However, with the help of the mindfulness technique, one can push his mind to concentrate on the present. By focusing on the present, the brain forms the images of the present activity. As a result, the other distractions get eliminated automatically. Some would say that it is quite challenging to get rid of distractions. However, continuous practice and the right environment can help one achieve this state.

  • It helps one achieve better sleep

While attempting mindful meditation, the nerves of the brain get a soothing effect because of the single-layer energies, resulting in better and sound sleep. Researchers say that there is a correlation between stress and sleep. With less sound sleep, there are chances of getting high-stress levels. On the other hand, the stress level gets reduced with better sleep.

  • Reduce cardiovascular risk

When you do mindful meditation, the single-minded focus on breathing helps one in reducing cardiovascular fluctuations. With fewer variations, one can maintain cardiovascular balance and thus reduce stress levels considerably.

Final words

I hope the above practice of mindfulness meditation will help you to reduce your levels of stress and render a healthier lifestyle. 

David Milsont

David Milsont is an avid writer who loves to write on different topics including energy, technology, finance and much more.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

