Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

How Mindfulness Fits Into the American Education System

In the western world, we often equate mindfulness with the image of Buddhist monks meditating peacefully under a tree. While that image doesn’t exactly mesh with the day-to-day lives of most Americans, there is still room for incorporating mindfulness into the lives of both adults and children in our schools. Mindfulness, literally the state of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In the western world, we often equate mindfulness with the image of Buddhist monks meditating peacefully under a tree. While that image doesn’t exactly mesh with the day-to-day lives of most Americans, there is still room for incorporating mindfulness into the lives of both adults and children in our schools.

Mindfulness, literally the state of being aware, can mean awareness of ourselves, our environment, the people around us or our own internal states of being. Therefore, mindfulness is not subconscious scrolling of the internet and social media. With the rise of smartphones and our inability to regulate their use in schools and classrooms, it’s virtually impossible to monitor whether we have our students’ full attention or not.

Here’s where mindfulness practices come in handy. By incorporating mindfulness-based activities into daily classroom habits, we can teach students the value of disconnecting from technology and instead to tune into their more subtle emotions and feelings. As students feel more and more pressure from parents and society to do well in school, mindfulness may be the biggest key to relief and mental health, as well as promoting empathy, focus and social connection.

Read on for our three favorite mindfulness tips and tricks for both students and teachers.

For the students:

  1. Encourage students to take breaks when they’re stressed. While teaching meditation might be out of reach for most teachers and traditional school systems, “breathing breaks” are a great place to start. At the beginning of each class or period, spend 30-60 seconds with eyes closed, encouraging everyone to remain quiet and listen to their breath.
  2. Snack time! I don’t know a single teacher who would dispute the beauty of snack time. Children just love snacks. This is also a wonderful opportunity to teach mindful eating. Make mindfulness a game by asking kids to observe their food. Ask them what it looks like, how they think it was made, where it comes from, what it feels like on their hands and tongues, what it tastes like, etc. Then, encourage them to count their bites, see how many times they can chew their food before swallowing or name the parts of their body it passes through en route to their stomachs. These actions bring students into the present moment, serve as great aids in teaching anatomy and biology, as well as promote full digestion of their meal.
  3. Take journal breaks. Ideally, at the beginning or end of each school day, give children time to express themselves through writing. Opt for handwriting instead of typing, as it encourages a slower pace and more thoughtfulness when choosing words. If your classroom experiences success with journaling, you may want to consider integrated arts, to further promote the creative process.

For the teachers:

  1. Take time to really get to know your students. If you’re not from the same town as your school or reside outside your district, do your research. Learn about the place where your students live, and strive to better connect with them to allow yourself greater insight as to why they may or may not be succeeding. By creating an inclusive classroom, students are naturally more engaged, more apt to participate and more likely to mirror that inclusiveness with their peers.
  2. Teach a class or a lesson outdoors. Spending time outside is crucial to kids’ development and, as a teacher, you can implement the required curriculum and facilitate students’ appreciation for the earth by taking your class outside. You can work nature into practically any lesson plan – science, literature, geography, math, history – and give children a much-needed break from the four walls of your classroom.
  3. Experiment with your own mindfulness practice out of the classroom. Teaching is both an immensely rewarding and stressful career. Do the three things listed above yourself before you begin teaching them to your class. In your free time, try a yoga class, go for walks, spend time outside, talk to a therapist. Your mental health is essential to a positive and nurturing classroom. By bettering yourself, you set a positive example for your students and gain firsthand experience with the mindful habits you’re aiming to impart on them.

Mindfulness is like a muscle that can be strengthened with practice over time. Try incorporating these suggestions and other practices little by little and observe how your students adapt. What are some ways you make learning a mindful practice?

    Matthew Lynch, CEO at Lynch Education Consulting

    Dr. Matthew Lynch is a writer, activist and former Dean of the School of Education, Psychology, & Interdisciplinary Studies at Virginia Union University. Before his tenure at Virginia Union, Dr. Lynch was the chairman of the Department of Elementary/Special Education at Langston University and an Associate Professor of Education. Before that, he spent three years as an Assistant Professor of Education and Director of Secondary and Social Studies Programs at Widener University. Before that, Dr. Lynch spent seven years as a K-12 teacher – an experience that gave him an intimate view of the challenges facing genuine education reform.

    Dr. Lynch is the owner of Lynch Consulting Group, which offers comprehensive educational consulting services to the P-20 market. Its website can be accessed here: http://www.lyncheducationconsulting.com/. Also, Lynch Consulting Group is the proud owner of two web properties to date, which are both online education magazines. The Edvocate is intended to be a conversation between educators about the best ways to give all P-20 students equal access to education. The Edvocate can be accessed here: http://www.theedadvocate.org. The Tech Edvocate covers the P-20 edtech sector and provides readers with the latest news and opinion on the subject. The Tech Edvocate can be accessed here: http://www.thetechedvocate.org.

    He is also the owner of Pedagogue, a social media network for educators. It can be accessed here: https://pedagogue.app/. Dr. Lynch is also the owner of P-20 Education Careers, a career site that helps educators find careers, and schools and education companies find employees. It can be accessed here: https://p-20edcareers.com/. Lastly, he is the owner of Entelechy, an AI-powered personal tutor. It can be accessed here:  https://entelechy.app/.

    If you wish to contact Dr. Lynch, please email him at [email protected] or tweet him @lynch39083.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Mindful Principal

    by principalinspiration
    Thrive Global on Campus//

    Cultivating Healthy Schools: The Mindfulness Director Initiative

    by Brennan Barnard, M.Ed.
    Community//

    “DAILY MINDFULNESS”, Anne-Marie of Mindful Frontiers and Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    by Parveen Panwar, Mr. Activated

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.