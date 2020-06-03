How Mental Wellness Helps us Navigate the Coronavirus Pandemic Has Impacted the Traveling

The corona virus or COVID19 pandemic has caused havoc throughout the world. To come out of this unexpected crisis is going to take some time, but we are going to come out, we are going to come out stronger because we humans have always found a way to combat such situations and come out on top. The tourism industry is taking a big hit, but by the end of the year it is estimated that people will start traveling normally. It is not going to be easy but most people that I have talked to have told me that they plan to tour the world once this is over. The frailties of life have made most of us rethink our priorities. Family and travel is on the top of the list for many. If the coronavirus had not affected us, I had a few Dubai trips planned and I would have been writing about my travels. However, the pandemic has made me realise I need to try to visit as many countries as possible as soon as tourism starts again.

Dubai is on the top of my travel list. A well planned city in the midst of a desert is in itself a wonder of the world. I also have been planning to see the tallest building in the world for a long time. A visit to BurjKhalifa was planned on my Dubai trips. I just want to view the world from the top of the building. Apart from BurjKhalifa, I want to visit the gold souks in Dubai as I have heard a lot about them, wouldn’t mind spending some of my hard earned money on jewellery while I am there. The old Dubai is also on my itinerary as I want to see the real culture of the city. You can learn a lot about a city when you visit the old part, you can learn a lot about the culture and history of the city there. The daily cruise on the old ferries and boats is also something I plan to do there. The Dubai Mall, Palm Jumeirah and the 7 star hotelBurj Al Arab are all on my bucket list and I plan to strike them off the list by visiting them. The other places that I will be on my itinerary are:

Ski Dubai:

Apart from some of the above mentioned places, one place which is on top of my list is Ski Dubai. It is one of the best places to visit along with the whole family. Ski Dubai is the world’s best indoor ski resort and has won many awards. You can enjoy activities like sledding, tobogganing and also build snowmen. The major attraction is the penguin in Ski Dubai. You can encounter these amazing birds in the middle of a desert and it is an experience you will never forget. And last but not the least ski to your heart’s content.

Dubai Aquarium:

I love aquatic animals and hence it is but natural that I have wanted to visit the Dubai Aquarium for the longest time. It is one of the largest suspended aquariums in the world. There are more than 140 species in the aquarium and they include sharks too. You can view the fishes from below the tank and you can marvel at God’s creations. You can also take a boat ride and view the fishes below your feet because the boats have glass bottoms. Or for those who love adventure and thrill you can enter the aquarium in a cage snorkel and swim along with them.

Wild Wadi Water Park:

The Wild Wadi water park is just opposite the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah. If you want to have fun in the water then this is the place to head to. There are a number of rides, in fact there are 30 different rides and there are many other attractions to keep the whole family occupied. Juha a famous Arabian character is the theme of the park.

To travel to such exotic places you need to plan well in advance.

