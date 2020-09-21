How Mental Health Treatment Will Be Different Post Covid-19

Mental Health Treatment Post COVID-19

Without a doubt, health has been on many of our minds recently. With a global pandemic surrounding us and changing many aspects of our lives, we suddenly become more aware of all our actions and how they could be putting us at risk.

That increased health-consciousness isn’t just about contagious illnesses, though. COVID-19 is also shining a light on mental health.

The lockdowns and lack of social interaction have taken a toll on many people’s mental health, especially when combined with the prolonged stress of a serious pandemic. In fact, a CDC survey revealed 41% of people have had mental health symptoms during the pandemic. As a result, there are several ways mental health treatment will be different forever after COVID-19.

Normalized Mental Health Treatment

People often use their social lives and busy schedules to distract them from anxiety, stress, depression, and other mental health struggles. With all those distractions put on hold due to COVID-19, many people are having a harder time with their mental health than ever before.

This has pushed countless people to finally get the treatment they need so they can stop distracting themselves and start healing. With this new wave of patients, we see a new world on the horizon where getting mental health care is a more common and accepted part of life.

More Appreciation for the Importance of Mental Health Care

When you’re staying at home due to the pandemic, your house can become a type of echo chamber, amplifying any mental health struggles you had before. If you’ve been dealing with depression, it may get worse when you’re stuck at home by yourself day after day.

As difficult as this is, it does show you how important your mental health is because it shows you how easily your mild challenges can grow. Because of this, people are likely to take their mental health more seriously even after COVID-19 and get treatment before their struggles are too powerful to handle.

Widened Options for Therapy

To maintain social distancing, many therapists and patients have switched to video sessions. You get the same treatment you’d receive in your therapist’s office but you can do your session from anywhere that’s convenient for you.

While video sessions may not be necessary after COVID-19, they’ll likely still be available for patients who prefer them. Having this additional option makes it easier for new patients and current patients to get the treatment they want because you don’t need to take extra time out of your schedule to travel to the office.

The Changing World of Mental Health Care After COVID-19

On its surface, COVID-19 is a contagious respiratory illness, but it’s had even more of an impact on our lives beyond the virus itself. The pandemic and its effects are bringing mental health into the spotlight and encouraging more people to get the care they deserve.

If you’re giving your mental health the priority it needs, call our therapists today to get on the road to a happier, healthier well-being.

