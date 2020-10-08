How mental health affects your relationship and how to improve it

30 – Second Summary

Mental health issues are common in our world, whether the person who is affected by it recognizes it or not.

Mental health affects many aspects of our lives.

Relationships with family members or spouses may encounter a lot of conflicts when these mental health issues are not addressed properly.

Overview

Mental abnormalities like anxiety disorders are common in this day and age. Know how they affect you and what you can do about them.

The Prevalence of Mental Issues in Our Society

It is not uncommon to hear about mental health on the news, in daily conversation, and even on TV shows and movies. That’s because it is becoming increasingly common in our culture.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 1 in 4 people will be diagnosed with some sort of mental health problem at some point in their lives. Furthermore, there are an estimated 450 million people who are already dealing with mental health issues.

The fast-paced nature of our society coupled with the relatively minimal attention paid to mental health are the main factors of this epidemic. Mental health affects every aspect of our lives.

And many people don’t realize that the reason they are struggling to maintain healthy, flourishing interpersonal relationships is due to some undiagnosed mental health issues.

But just because you don’t realize it, doesn’t mean it isn’t happening to you right now. In the following article, we will discuss how mental health affects your relationships, the warning signs to look for, and what you can do about it.

How Mental Issues Manifest Themselves in Your Relationships

Anxiety disorders and other mental issues can take a real toll on all of your relationships. It not only affects you, but it causes undue stress and worries for the people that know and love you. The reaches of mental health issues are vast:

Romantic Relationships – One sign that you and/or your partner may have mental issues is if you are arguing more than normal. While all couples have arguments, it may be a sign that something deeper is the matter, if you find yourself arguing with your partner on a daily basis, or if the arguments seem overwhelming, nonsensical, or particularly intense. Learning to calm your mind and body may help, but if the problems persist, there may be an underlying mental issue.

Family Relationships – Mental health issues in a family setting take many forms. Your daily family routine may seem erratic and even chaotic. You may not see your parents or children for days because they maintain seclusion in their rooms. This is alarmingly common. It is estimated that 50% to 66% of adults struggling with mental issues have at least one child.

Depression and How to Manage It

Depression is one of the most common forms of mental instability. WHO estimates that over 264 million people around the world suffer from some form of depression. Depression is a multi-faceted condition that is caused by many factors. As such, there is no surefire way to prevent it. But there are some things that you can do to minimize your chances of becoming depressed. These practices include:

Stress Management – Try to minimize stress in your life. Practice yoga, learn to calm your mind and body, engage in sports, and exercise on a normal basis to help alleviate tension from stress.

Eat Right – Many people who have been diagnosed with clinical depression have something in common: they have a poor diet lacking in fresh foods. Avoid processed, microwave, and fast foods. Eat plenty of fresh fruits, vegetables, and nuts.

Talk to People – Whether it’s your friends, family, significant other, or doctor, having someone to talk to can minimize your chances of becoming depressed.

How to Cope With Anxiety

Anxiety is also very common. Family obligations, a lack of sleep, and overly hectic life can exacerbate anxiety. But here are a few ways you can fight back:

Sleep Well – Getting as much sleep as possible will help your brain recoup after a stressful day and can help stave off excess anxiety.

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy – Cognitive Behavioral Therapy with a licensed therapist can help teach you to deal with interactions that inherently cause anxiety.

Avoid Anxiety Triggers – Sometimes, anxiety is triggered by certain situations. Be aware of what triggers your anxiety, and stay away from such situations that can include travel, large social gatherings, taking certain medications, or simply ingesting too much caffeine.

Mental Distress and What You Can Do About It

The fact is that the more our brains have to deal with significantly distressing situations (family deaths, breakups, relocating, career changes, etc.), the more likely it will become unhealthy. Even existing cognitive issues can cause a great deal of stress on our brains. But again, there are things you can do about mental distress:

Brain Foods – Eating the best brain foods like fish, berries, nuts, and eggs will help equip your brain to manage distressing situations.

Avoid Smoking and Alcohol – Tobacco and alcohol can exacerbate stressful situations and should be avoided if you are easily triggered.

Keep things in Perspective – Taking a step back, honestly assessing your situation, and trying to think of others while you are struggling can bring whatever is causing you distress into a healthy, manageable perspective.

What Does This Do To Improve Relationships?

Something as simple as adopting good tips to improve memory can drastically improve your relationships. Being able to remember more of what your spouse likes or conversations you had with people will make communication and mutual respect easier.

And when your mind is free of undue stress and anxiety, it can even improve your sexual relationships. Getting rid of depression will also make it easier to maintain friendships and minimize the time you feel you must be alone.

Summing It Up

Mental health issues are undeniably common in our world. But the good news is that there is a lot you can do to prevent and alleviate mental health issues. Be sure to eat the best brain foods, get plenty of physical exercise and reach out to friends, family or doctors when you feel at risk.

And if you want to be proactive and keep your brain healthy, be sure to practice some of the best tips to improve memory and cognition, like doing crossword puzzles, learning an instrument, and taking proven supplements.